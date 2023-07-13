Leaders sound the alarm: Daytona Beach facing gun violence crisis

Calling out the names of 10 people shot and killed in the last seven months, community leaders said Daytona Beach is in a state of crisis made all the more real by a triple homicide that occurred on Wednesday.

"This press conference will speak to the increase in gun violence that is plaguing our most underserved and our most vulnerable population," said Cynthia Slater, president of the Daytona Beach chapter of the NAACP on Thursday.

Leaders of the Daytona Beach Black Clergy Alliance, the NAACP, and Volusia County African American Leadership Council, challenged residents and officials to work together to end gun violence.

On Wednesday, Antoine Desmond Melvin, 42, John Burch, 65, and Patrick Lassiter, 35, were shot dead in the Daytona Beach neighborhood of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Park Drive. Alleged triggerman Jerome Anderson, 38 was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Sound the alarm

Slater addressed the media and members of the community at a gathering at the New St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

"As leaders, we must address the issue of gun violence and homicides and sound the alarm that this is a crisis in our community and we must work together to stop it," Slater said. "This is a call to action where residents and city officials have a responsibility to help eradicate the violence."

Craig Robinson, senior pastor at New St. James Missionary Baptist Church, and a member of the Black Clergy Alliance, joined Slater in denouncing the gun violence. In his call to the community, Robinson said he wanted his message to reach every layer of the community, including those who know the criminal elements committing the crimes.

From the youngest to the oldest, people deserve a community where they can live without the fear of being shot, he said. Robinson said he is tired of "twiddling his thumbs" and is standing up to make a difference.

"So I want to speak to every clergy, every pastor, every preacher, every business owner, every hair salon owner, every barber shop, car wash, wherever we dwell together in this community, to step up to the plate so that we can make the kind of impact that would be long lasting," Robinson said.

'We want the gun violence to stop'

Joining the leaders of the community was LaShandra Miles, whose son was shot and killed on March 29. Miles said she heard of the press conference and wanted to be present. She has vowed to join every effort aimed at stopping gun violence in the city, she said.

"We are going to be wherever we need to be to get our voices heard," Miles said. "We want the gun violence to stop. We want to make a change in our community."

Miles is helping bring change in her community. After her son was killed, she started the Turn Around Foundation.

She said she started the foundation to help bring awareness in the community, and also help the loved ones of those who have endured gun violence, substance abuse, and mental health problems.

'Enough is enough and we are done dying'

The community leaders said they urge residents to break their silence and they will develop ways to have people anonymously provide information about the perpetrators of the violence.

They pledged to meet with city officials to find ways to create or revive existing programs that will help young people.

"Enough is enough and we are done dying," Slater said. "We will get, everybody, we will have everybody at the table including the community as well as those individuals who make policy, who create the budget, and can set aside dollars for programs for young people."

"All these young men that died just in 2023 had a life to live. They had families, they had children, they had loved ones and they left their loved ones to grieve and we grieve with you," she said.

