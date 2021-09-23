Leaders to UN: A warmer world is a more violent one, too

EDITH M. LEDERER and SETH BORENSTEIN
·4 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Using apocalyptic images, three presidents and seven foreign ministers warned Thursday that a warmer world is also a more violent one.

At a ministerial meeting of the Security Council, the officials urged the U.N.’s most powerful body to do more to address the security implications of climate change and make global warming a key part of all U.N. peacekeeping operations.

The leaders and ministers pushing for more U.N. action said warming is making the world less safe, pointing to Africa's conflict-plagued Sahel region and Syria and Iraq as examples..

Micheal Martin, Ireland’s president, who chaired the meeting, said climate change “is already contributing to conflict in many parts of the world." And Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said climate change “is a war without gunfire so to speak that causes economic damage and losses in lives no less dire than actual wars.”

“The effects of climate change are particularly profound when they overlap with fragility and past or current conflicts,” said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "And when natural resources like water become scarce because of climate change, “grievances and tensions can explode, complicating efforts to prevent conflict and sustain peace.”

The introduction of the topic at the Security Council, not typically a place for discussion about the environment, is a emerging notion — one that is arising because of the increasing recognition that in human ecosystems, natural stressors and traditional notions of security and peace are inexorably intertwined.

“Our lives and daily realities are at the nexus of climate change insecurity,” said Ilwad Elman, a Somali-Canadian peace activist. “The impact of climate change and environmental degradation are also changing what it takes to build peace ... because we are experiencing climate-related shocks and stresses.”

For years, academics who study conflict and climate change have been highlighting how events like a once-in-a-millennium Syrian drought have exacerbated conflicts without being the sole causes. It's a more nuanced approach to understanding conflict — and to developing tools that reduce its impact on societies.

“Look at almost every place where you see threats to international peace and security today, and you’ll find that climate change is making things less peaceful, less secure, and rendering our response even more challenging,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. He cited a list of nations including Syria, Mali, Yemen, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

“We have to stop debating whether the climate crisis belongs in the Security Council,” Blinken said, “and instead ask how the council can leverage its unique powers to tackle the negative impacts of climate on peace and security.”

Russian and Chinese diplomats reiterated their countries’ objections to putting climate change on the agenda of the council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, when other U.N. and international forums are addressing the entire climate issue.

“There is a Russian saying that ... too many cooks spoil the broth,” said Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky. He accused council members of introducing “a completely unnecessary political component to an already complicated and sensitive discussion.”

Chinese U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said the council must “refrain from using a wholesale approach,” saying that not all war-torn countries “were plunged into chaos because of climate change.”

Still, most of the leaders who spoke Thursday morning were painting a gloomy picture for the planet as a whole. They said climate change needs to be fought in the same way the world is battling the coronavirus because, for the planet, it is a matter of life and death.

Decisions at the November U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland “will decide whether this decade will be remembered as the decade when we started to save the planet or the beginning of the end,” said Estonia President Kersti Jaljulaid.

At the General Assembly’s annual gathering of world leaders on Thursday, Angola President Joao Lourenco said Earth “ has been giving us increasingly clear signals that she is not happy with how we treat her, and is defending herself in the most violent manner possible.”

And the previous evening, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will host the climate negotiations in Scotland, gave a speech that started with a lesson on extinction among mammals — and then reminded the world that humans, too, are mammals.

“Our grandchildren will know that we are the culprits. And they’ll know that we knew — that we were warned,” Johnson said. “And they will ask themselves what kind of people we were to be so selfish and so shortsighted.”

___

Borenstein, an Associated Press science writer, reported from Washington.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Climate change fuels Calif. push to prevent fires

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved nearly $1 billion in new spending to prevent wildfires that are getting bigger and more destructive from climate change. (Sept. 23)

  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Will Be Available on Disney+ This Fall

    Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings dominated the box office when it hit theaters on Sept. 3.

  • Navalny accuses Google, Apple of becoming Putin's 'accomplices'

    Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused Google and Apple Thursday of acting as the Kremlin's "accomplices" after the companies removed his voting app during the country's parliamentary election last week.

  • UK's Johnson concedes US trade deal not in the offing

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson conceded Wednesday that a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S. was not imminent as he voiced confidence that the decades-long U.S. ban on imports of British lamb would be lifted. A day after President Joe Biden downplayed the prospect of a trade deal by not pushing back on a suggestion that Britain was at the back of the line, Johnson said British farmers, notably those in Wales, would soon be able to export lamb to the U.S. once again. “I can tell you today that what we’re going to get from the United States now is a lifting of the decades old ban, totally unjustified, discriminating on British farmers and British lamb,” he told reporters outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

  • France's US ambassador set to return to DC after 5-day submarine deal protest

    French officials chastised the US for striking a nuclear submarine deal with Australia after France already agreed to sell the Aussies diesel models.

  • Factbox - COVID-19 and the U.S. courts: challenges to vaccine requirements

    The Biden administration announced on Sept. 9 steps that will require tens of millions of Americans who have declined COVID-19 vaccines to get a shot as infection rates remain elevated https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR, straining hospitals and weighing on economic growth. Already, universities, local governments and businesses have mandated vaccinates for employees and students, which has prompted lawsuits. Many large U.S. employers have announced mandates, including Walmart Inc, Google's parent company Alphabet Inc and the federal government.

  • German Solarwatt opens new production line in Dresden

    Germany's Solarwatt opened a new production line for photovoltaic modules on Thursday as part of a 100 million euro ($117 million) investment, as it promotes the convergence of the renewable power, smart home, heating and e-mobility. The line will produce one million modules per year, enough to allow 80,000 households to meet their power needs with renewable electricity, it said in a statement to coincide with an inauguration event. The company, backed by BMW's billionaire shareholder Stefan Quandt, also presented two new production lines for storage batteries which it started operating recently.

  • Court case of 47 Hong Kong democracy activists to resume on November 29

    A closely monitored national security case involving 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, most of whom have been in custody for more than six months, will resume on Nov. 29, a judge ruled on Thursday. Magistrate Peter Law in the Western Kowloon Court ruled more time was needed for pre-trial legal proceedings to be finalised. Hong Kong laws prohibit media from publishing the contents of such proceedings.

  • Its relevance at stake, UN reaches toward a new generation

    At the United Nations this week, the pandemic-era rules of engagement for General Assembly week are strict. While the mega-popular BTS may croon that they don’t need “Permission to Dance,” the decision to allow the K-pop band to both give a serious speech to world leaders and film a sunny new music video at the U.N.’s distinctive headquarters was another of the many signs that the elders are ready — eager, even — to turn to young people for diplomacy and relevance. In this era of kid icons and social media activism, the contrast was evident: globally cherished musical juggernaut fronted by the youthful South Korean men in perfect makeup on one hand, and the famously bureaucratic — stodgy, even — 76-year-old diplomatic institution built in the aftermath of WWII on the other.

  • Turkey builds a wall to keep out Afghan refugees

    Afghans who survive the trek through Iran to the Turkish border, which can take weeks, will now be met with a wall of concrete slabs 10 feet high.

  • Democrats are governing like Republicans

    Democrats are governing like Republicans

  • Seth Meyers Hits Joe Manchin for Massive Climate Conflict of Interest

    NBCWednesday night was “Climate Night” on late-night TV, which found seven hosts across network and cable joining forces, in a sense, to tackle an issue that rarely gets enough attention from the shows given the level at which it is now affecting the lives of Americans every day.Steve Bodow, the former Daily Show showrunner who conceived of the coordinated effort, recently told The New York Times that his message to the hosts was “Please do your show the way that you do your show,” adding, “The

  • VP Harris thanks India's Modi for resuming vaccine exports

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and welcomed the South Asian nation's decision to resume exports of the COVID-19 vaccine and said both countries must work together to protect democracies around the world. India, the world's biggest maker of COVID vaccines, announced this week that it would resume vaccine exports later this year. India stopped exports in April to focus on inoculating its own population as infections exploded.

  • EU to attend U.S. trade, tech council as French fury eases

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The inaugural meeting of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) will go ahead as planned next week after it was put in doubt because of French anger over the scrapping of a $40 billion submarine contract. The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27-nation European Union, said on Thursday the meeting in Pittsburgh would take place, and EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Twitter that he would be attending. Paris recalled its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra for consultations and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday it would take "time and actions" to restore confidence.

  • Dodge Charger Hit And Run Kills Groom

    This is absolutely tragic…

  • High Waves, Dangerous Conditions Along Lakefront

    Increasing winds leading to high waves and lakeshore flooding is expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

  • Former Advisor Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison Over Massive Fraud

    Though barred from the industry more than a decade ago, Daryl Bank allegedly swindled hundreds of investors, many of whom were retirees, according to federal prosecutors.

  • European business group calls for China to end self-reliance strategy

    China should abandon a top-level strategy promoted by President Xi Jinping to increase self-reliance, or risk harming innovation and growth prospects, said a European business group on Thursday. "There are troubling signs that China is increasingly turning inwards ... and this tendency is casting considerable doubts over the country's future growth trajectory," the report from the European Chamber of Commerce said. China has been trying to cut its dependence on overseas markets and technology in its long-term development, a shift brought on by a deepening rift with the United States, in a so-called "dual-circulation" strategy.

  • Ask an expert: Should I get a flu shot if I’m getting a COVID vaccine booster?

    Are all these shots safe to be taken together? We talked to a doctor at UNC Health.

  • Biologists are using snakes with transmitters to catch invasive pythons in the Everglades

    Surgically implanted with radio transmitters, scout snakes can lead biologists to groups of reproductively active pythons. But tracking isn't easy.