Leaders unveil child friendly room at Centre County Courthouse for cases involving children

During a rare special session of court Wednesday, leaders unveiled a child friendly room at the Centre County Courthouse that’s meant to create an inviting space in a building that can otherwise be drab.

Only a handful of Pennsylvania counties have such a space for children attending hearings in their courtrooms. Centre County Judge Katherine Oliver said she and her fellow judges are “proud to be at the forefront of those efforts.”

“As majestic and beautiful a building as it is, I think if you look around you’ll probably agree with me that it was not designed and built with children users in mind,” Oliver said of the courthouse that was built in 1805. “The fact of the matter is, though, that in our world we live in there are a substantial portion of our cases that involve children.”

Some areas of the courthouse would face a stiff challenge if they ever tried to win an interior design competition judged by children. The walls outside the new room are some shade of gray, lined with wooden benches that sit on marble floors.

No artwork is hung on the walls, but there are things like an overdose kit, an AED machine and fire alarms. Sometimes people are hashing out a dispute in the hallway as inmates pass through.

“When you step into the space, I think you will see and really feel a stark contrast,” Oliver said of the new room. “It’s a wonderful space.”

The new children’s room at the Centre County Courthouse on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

The room is full of pastel colors, toys, books, stamps, markers and other craft supplies. In perhaps a show of the attention to detail that went into the space, even the outlets were covered with protectors. Grace Ryan Designs was the lead designer of the project.

Funding came from the Centre County United Way’s Women United group, which awarded a $6,350 grant to nonprofit community art studio The Makery.

Owner Amy Frank was one of the first people to approach Centre County’s judges with the idea, which Frank said arose after a conversation with two girls at Stormbreak Girls Group Home.

Two teens, Frank said, lamented upcoming court hearings. The proceedings would be stressful, but it was made worse by the uncertainty of where they may have to wait, for how long and who they may run into.

Centre County didn’t have much of an answer, at least until Wednesday.

“We can’t wait to see children using this special space and are so very grateful to all who helped make it a reality,” Frank said.

More than 100 people donated items to help fill the space. Those interested in making additional donations can do so through Webster’s Bookstore Cafe or through Amazon.

“This is one of those incredible examples of when folks come together and decide to make a difference in our community,” Centre County United Way Executive Director Paula Williams said. “... Together, Centre County is stronger because we come together, we stand together and we care for those who need our help.”

