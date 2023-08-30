Leaders urging Biden to expand work permits for immigrants
Governor JB Pritzker, Senator Dick Durbin, and congressmen and women from Illinois will be part of the Here To Work conference.
Governor JB Pritzker, Senator Dick Durbin, and congressmen and women from Illinois will be part of the Here To Work conference.
African women-founders find it incredibly hard to raise capital from private markets, and even banks, a gap that “gender-lens” funds like Alitheia IDF exist to bridge. Alitheia IDF was co-founded by Tokunboh Ishmael and Polo Leteka in 2015 as a private equity fund to back the often marginalized founders. Through the $100 million Alitheia IDF, currently the biggest “gender-lens” fund in Africa, it backs the often ignored women-led or women-focussed businesses.
Economic data has been strong all summer, but there are some signs of softening not only in what people say, but in how they behave as well.
Last weekend’s deadly attack in Jacksonville, Fla. felt like whiplash for many Black Americans who say a trend of racist violence towards their community cannot be ignored.
Redwood Materials, the battery recycling startup founded by former Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel, has raised over $1 billion in a Series D round at a post-money valuation of over $5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. The raise brings Redwood's total equity capital to $2 billion. The company says it will use the funds to continue building capacity, expanding domestic battery supply chain, and allowing customers to buy battery materials -- like lithium, nickel and cobalt -- made in the U.S. for the first time.
They're available in more than 20 colors.
They're 47% off for a limited time only.
Get it on sale on Amazon.
They have more than 53,000 ratings.
I'm now a convert.
Hurry, this deal won't last.
It has more than 2,800 five-star reviews.
After a hotter-than-expected summer of economic data, consumers weren't as exuberant about the state of the economy in August.
"I didn't even know this was a thing..."
Grab it before your next trip.
The USAF wants to build a fleet of $3 million drone aircraft that can get shot at so American pilots don't have to be.
Meta will not suspend Cambodia’s Prime Minister from Facebook and Instagram, declining to follow a recommendation from its Oversight Board.
Rapinoe will finish her USWNT career on American soil.
"It's an absolute waste..."
The Fjallraven Kanken Backpack is one of the most popular bags ever. This dupe is less than half the price and looks identical!
These top-rated, editor-tested thermoses, food containers, lunch boxes and backpacks are here to get your life in gear.