Leadership Changes at Echo Design Group

David Moin
·2 min read

Echo Design Group, the privately held, family-run American accessories brand in business for nearly a century, has promoted Charlie Roberts to president and chief revenue officer.

Roberts, who was managing director, will assume the day-to-day responsibilities of operating the business and oversee sales. He will report to Steven Roberts, who continues as chief executive officer but adds the title of chief product officer, a newly created role, while relinquishing the title of president to his son. Steven will focus on overseeing design, merchandising and product development.

More from WWD

Charlie Roberts
Charlie Roberts

Charlie’s appointment marks the fourth generation of Roberts family leadership to occupy the presidential role and comes at a historic moment for the company, considering it will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023. Established in 1923 by husband-and-wife team Edgar and Theresa Hyman on the day of their wedding at city hall in New York City, Echo was launched exclusively with scarves. Over the decades, it’s expanded to home, bedding, cold weather accessories, hats and handbags. In addition, Echo has a license with Ralph Lauren for Polo Men’s and Women’s and the Lauren brands, as well as a private-label division that services Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue and the Museum of Modern Art.

For almost 100 years, the foundation of our success has been built upon inspired design, caring service and a great work environment,” said Charlie. “While our business context will constantly change and evolve over time, our future success depends on our ability to live up to the same timeless ideals my great-grandparents conceived of in 1923. Doing this in a modern way is the future.”

“As we look ahead and make plans to celebrate our centennial year in business, we know that our long-term and continued success rests on the excellence of our team and on setting ourselves up for the future,” said Steven. “For the last 10 years, Charlie has proven himself to be a passionate, caring and forward-thinking leader. He’s earned the respect of our customers, our external partners, and our internal team because he is passionate about people and the future of Echo. He is the consummate collaborator and I look forward to working with him side by side to lead the business into the next century.”

Steven Roberts
Steven Roberts

Recommended Stories

  • Disney’s Latest Job Posting Hints at Big Plans for NFT and Crypto Adoption

    The company is seeking legal counsel to help it navigate crypto, NFT and DeFi regulations as it expands its web3 efforts.

  • Peloton’s Top Marketer Is Heading to Autodesk

    The departure of Dara Treseder marks the latest in a series of shifts in the executive ranks since Barry McCarthy took over as CEO in February.

  • Faraday Future resolves dispute with shareholder, may cut jobs

    Electric vehicle startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. said it has resolved a dispute with its largest shareholder over company governance and may reduce its workforce despite finding $100 million financing to help continue production of its FF 91 vehicle. Faraday didn’t say how many jobs it would cut. In addition, Faraday said it has reached an agreement with its largest shareholder, FFT Top, that will resolve a months-long governance dispute.

  • Unilever CEO to leave after GSK takeover debacle

    STORY: Unilever says chief executive Alan Jope is set to leave. He’ll go at the end of 2023, after a bungled attempt to buy the consumer arm of pharmaceuticals giant GSK. The move also comes two months after activist investor Nelson Peltz joined the board. Unilever says it will now start a search for Jope’s successor. Earlier in the year it made three failed bids for the GSK unit, with a top offer of around $53 billion. That was met with disapproval by shareholders, some of whom said it tainted Jope’s track record. He was appointed CEO in 2019, and is a veteran of 35 years at the company. Now some investors have expressed concern that the firm will be saddled with a lame-duck chief for another 15 months. One Reuters source said it was “unusual” to make the announcement so early, saying it may have been for fear of leaks. Unilever shares have underperformed most rivals during Jope’s term. On Monday they were up around 1% by early afternoon.

  • Celsius Network CEO resigns, FTX U.S. president steps down

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith breaks down a number of leadership changes shaking up the crypto world as the Celsius CEO and FTX president announce their departures.

  • Celsius CEO Resigns as Bankrupt Crypto Firm Works to Survive

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Alex Mashinsky, who founded the embattled crypto startup and served as pitchman for the sky-high yields it promised to its thousands of investors, is stepping down as the company works its way through bankruptcy.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUS Housing Prices Fal

  • PNC achieves Black Equity at Work Certification

    PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said on Monday that it has achieved the Management Leadership for Tomorrow Black Equity at Work Certification, acknowledging the Pittsburgh-based bank’s progress toward diversification and inclusion in the workplace. "Achieving certification demonstrates that PNC is on the right course, but this is not the finish line," Gina Coleman, PNC's chief diversity officer, said in a prepared statement. MLT, a national nonprofit working to transform the nation’s leadership pipelines, provides Black, Latinx and Native American talent with the coaching, playbook and networks they need in order to excel in high-trajectory careers, secure economic mobility for their families and become high-impact senior leaders equipped to advocate for vulnerable communities.

  • Morgan Stanley Dealmaker Joins Tencent-Backed Airwallex, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Airwallex, a payment platform startup, is hiring Morgan Stanley’s head of Southeast Asia technology investment banking, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kw

  • H.B. Fuller names Celeste Mastin its next CEO

    H.B. Fuller Co. on Monday said that President and CEO Jim Owens will retire in December. Succeeding him will be Celeste Mastin, currently executive vice president and chief operating officer.

  • Unilever CEO Alan Jope To Retire Next Year

    British consumer goods giant Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope intends to retire in 2023 end. The decision comes after the CEO came under severe criticism over a failed takeover bid of drugmaker GSK Plc's (NYSE: GSK) consumer health unit worth £50 billion ($53 billion), Bloomberg reported. GSK rejected Unilever's bid and ended up spinning off its consumer healthcare business into an independently-traded public company, named Haleon. The company reported an underlying EPS