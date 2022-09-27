Leadership Changes at Echo Design Group

Echo Design Group, the privately held, family-run American accessories brand in business for nearly a century, has promoted Charlie Roberts to president and chief revenue officer.

Roberts, who was managing director, will assume the day-to-day responsibilities of operating the business and oversee sales. He will report to Steven Roberts, who continues as chief executive officer but adds the title of chief product officer, a newly created role, while relinquishing the title of president to his son. Steven will focus on overseeing design, merchandising and product development.

Charlie Roberts

Charlie’s appointment marks the fourth generation of Roberts family leadership to occupy the presidential role and comes at a historic moment for the company, considering it will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023. Established in 1923 by husband-and-wife team Edgar and Theresa Hyman on the day of their wedding at city hall in New York City, Echo was launched exclusively with scarves. Over the decades, it’s expanded to home, bedding, cold weather accessories, hats and handbags. In addition, Echo has a license with Ralph Lauren for Polo Men’s and Women’s and the Lauren brands, as well as a private-label division that services Coach, Saks Fifth Avenue and the Museum of Modern Art.

“For almost 100 years, the foundation of our success has been built upon inspired design, caring service and a great work environment,” said Charlie. “While our business context will constantly change and evolve over time, our future success depends on our ability to live up to the same timeless ideals my great-grandparents conceived of in 1923. Doing this in a modern way is the future.”

“As we look ahead and make plans to celebrate our centennial year in business, we know that our long-term and continued success rests on the excellence of our team and on setting ourselves up for the future,” said Steven. “For the last 10 years, Charlie has proven himself to be a passionate, caring and forward-thinking leader. He’s earned the respect of our customers, our external partners, and our internal team because he is passionate about people and the future of Echo. He is the consummate collaborator and I look forward to working with him side by side to lead the business into the next century.”