Leadership Farm Bureau Class of 2024 welcomes two Sutter County residents

Feb. 13—Nine agricultural professionals have been chosen for the California Farm Bureau's 2024 Leadership Farm Bureau program, including Sy Honig and Harsimerdip "Harry" Sidhu, both of Sutter County.

Honig is a third-generation farmer, a pest control advisor, and owner of Honig Farms. Sidhu grew up on his family's fruit and nut farm and now serves as vice president of First Northern Bank in Yuba City.

The two are joined by seven others for the Leadership Farm Bureau program with representation from Butte County, Glenn County, Tulare County, Shasta County, Monterey County, Kern County, and Imperial County.

Those chosen for the program will participate in a 10-month educational and development initiative aimed at preparing them for leadership roles in the Farm Bureau and agriculture. The program includes 250 hours of instruction with seminars on key issues affecting California farmers, ranchers, and agricultural businesses.

Program participants will also learn about government legislation, media communications, public speaking, and team building. Their curriculum will include attendance at lobbying sessions in both Sacramento and Washington, D.C., and meetings with lawmakers and administrative and regulatory officials.