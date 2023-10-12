Leadership Hudson kicks off with class of 2024

Leadership Hudson, a nonprofit organization established in 2002 by the Hudson Clocktower Rotary, has announced that its 21st class is officially underway.

This year’s class met for its annual two-day kick-off meeting at the Country Club of Hudson on September 15th and 16th.

“The board is thrilled to welcome this year’s class to Leadership Hudson,” said James Hill, board president of Leadership Hudson. “We have 11 wonderful people who are eager to deepen their connections to the Hudson community through service.”

This year’s class will meet for a nine-month curriculum with meetings focused on Hudson city government, education, business and more.

The key output for Leadership Hudson classes is a project rooted in community need. Notable past projects include the Hudson Farmers Market, Screen on the Green and Junior Leadership Hudson.

Class members must live or work in the city of Hudson and are selected by the board via application. This year’s class members represent a broad range of professionals, including:

Dana Addis, superintendent, Hudson City Schools.

Renjun Bao, founder/CEO, Sixwalks Group Inc.

Don Barker, sales manager, CDW.

Lisa Canterbury, project manager, Feel Good Work.

Stacey DiNardo, executive director of ministries, Christ Community Chapel.

Michael Gaffney, director of marketing and development, Community Support Services Inc.

Jonathan (Jon) Hoover, clerk of council, city of Macedonia.

Daniel (Mark) Lunasin, director of support services, Globys Inc.

Marietta Marquart, avid volunteer.

Eugene Sandona, engineering director, Selas Heat Technology Company.

Nick Sugar, city planner, city of Hudson.

Leadership Hudson's class facilitators are Jill Centrello, Vic Hamor and Sherif Mansour.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Leadership Hudson kicks off class of 2024