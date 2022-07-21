Leadership List: Davidson County school systems announce new principals and assist principals
As the beginning of the school year draws closer, the three school districts in Davidson County have been making sure leadership is in place before students arrive. Here is a list of new principals and assistant principals for all three school districts.
Lexington City Schools
Lexington Senior High School - Eric Puryear, principal
Lexington Middle School - Monique Wells, assistant principal Lakeisha Wilson, assistant principal.
Charles England Elementary School- Katiana Desgrottes, assistant principal.
South Lexington School & Developmental Center - Dr. Judy Richards, principal; Melissa Blackburn, assistant principal.
Southwest Global Academy - no assistant principal named yet.
Davidson County Schools
Brier Creek Elementary & Davidson Virtual Academy - Dr. Heather Horton, principal
Denton Elementary School - Tricia Davis, principal
Oak Grove High School - Stefanie Stroud, principal
South Davidson Middle/High schools - principal
Stoner-Thomas school - Dr. Angela Charles, principal
Tyro Middle School - Ceretha Mitchell, principal
Wallburg Elementary School - Dr. Kelsey Greer, principal
Davis-Townsend Elementary & Southmont Elementary schools - Jennifer Beasley, assistant principal
East Davidson High School - Dr. Jonathan Hayes, assistant principal
Friendship Elementary School - Natasha Bumgarner, assistant principal
Ledford High School - Zsaquia Green, assistant principal
Northwest Elementary School -Megan Mayhew, assistant principal
Oak Grove High School - Shanice Lyons, assistant principal
Oak Grove Middle School - Meredith Perrell Phillips, assistant principal
South Davidson Middle/High Schools - Emily Osborne, assistant principal
Wallburg Elementary School - Julie Bachman, assistant principal
Davidson County Schools Central Office - Lydia Hedrick, assistant superintendent of human resources.
Thomasville City Schools
Thomasville City Schools - Dr. Chris Kennedy, superintendent
Thomasville Primary School - Jennifer Tallant, principal
Liberty Drive School - Ronnie Hewitt, principal
New assistant principals serving Thomasville Primary School and Liberty Drive will be announced at the Aug. 2 Thomasville City Schools Board of Education meeting.
