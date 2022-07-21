Leadership List: Davidson County school systems announce new principals and assist principals

As the beginning of the school year draws closer, the three school districts in Davidson County have been making sure leadership is in place before students arrive. Here is a list of new principals and assistant principals for all three school districts.

Lexington City Schools

Lexington Senior High School - Eric Puryear, principal

Lexington Middle School - Monique Wells, assistant principal Lakeisha Wilson, assistant principal.

Charles England Elementary School- Katiana Desgrottes, assistant principal.

South Lexington School & Developmental Center - Dr. Judy Richards, principal; Melissa Blackburn, assistant principal.

Southwest Global Academy - no assistant principal named yet.

Davidson County Schools

Brier Creek Elementary & Davidson Virtual Academy - Dr. Heather Horton, principal

Denton Elementary School - Tricia Davis, principal

Oak Grove High School - Stefanie Stroud, principal

South Davidson Middle/High schools - principal

Stoner-Thomas school - Dr. Angela Charles, principal

Tyro Middle School - Ceretha Mitchell, principal

Wallburg Elementary School - Dr. Kelsey Greer, principal

Davis-Townsend Elementary & Southmont Elementary schools - Jennifer Beasley, assistant principal

East Davidson High School - Dr. Jonathan Hayes, assistant principal

Friendship Elementary School - Natasha Bumgarner, assistant principal

Ledford High School - Zsaquia Green, assistant principal

Northwest Elementary School -Megan Mayhew, assistant principal

Oak Grove High School - Shanice Lyons, assistant principal

Oak Grove Middle School - Meredith Perrell Phillips, assistant principal

South Davidson Middle/High Schools - Emily Osborne, assistant principal

Wallburg Elementary School - Julie Bachman, assistant principal

Davidson County Schools Central Office - Lydia Hedrick, assistant superintendent of human resources.

Thomasville City Schools

Thomasville City Schools - Dr. Chris Kennedy, superintendent

Thomasville Primary School - Jennifer Tallant, principal

Liberty Drive School - Ronnie Hewitt, principal

Story continues

New assistant principals serving Thomasville Primary School and Liberty Drive will be announced at the Aug. 2 Thomasville City Schools Board of Education meeting.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Davidson County schools announce new principals and assist principals