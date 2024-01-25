Leadership at new Rockford real estate company has decades worth of experience

A quarter-century is a long time to spend in the real estate business.

Thirty-four years is even longer. That's how long Larry Holen and Frank Wehrstein have been at it, respectively. And with nearly 60 years between them, it's safe to say they've learned a thing or two.

Two months ago, Holen officially merged Pioneer Real Estate with Wehrstein's Dickerson & Nieman Realtors, bringing 20 agents with him.

Holen started Pioneer Real Estate nearly 20 years ago as the real estate arm for a local developer.

"We were involved in development projects, subdivisions, new construction, subsidized housing and we were involved in office space," Holen said. "We did that for about six or seven years."

Holen later broke away from the development side of the business and grew Pioneer into an independent agency with a property management division, running it with his wife, Julie, for nearly 15 years.

Holen said he explored opportunities to join a franchise or national firm before he and Wehrstein started talking about how their industry experience would allow them to create a "one-stop shop" for real estate in Rockford and northern Illinois.

"We were successful and kind of had a niche," Holen said. "But if you want to successful in Rockford and you want to be independent, Dickerson was the company that made the most sense for us. My focus has always been local. And that mirror's Dickerson's focus and Frank's focus, that local involvement in the community. So it was an easy transition for us."

For Wehrstein, who started working at Dickerson & Nieman in 1989 as a 22-year-old agent fresh out of college, the merger has also been seamless. Aside from learning Holen's management style, it's been business as usual.

"His style is pretty similar to how we've handled things in the past," Wehrstein said. "So for our agents, it's a huge win."

As general manager, Holen runs Dickerson & Nieman's weekly sales meetings. The company also employs a full-time sales trainer and often calls on other experienced veterans to step up and lead when necessary. Their doors are always open.

"It's not a territorial business here like it is maybe in other places," Holen said. "Here, the experienced agents tutor. They may help mentor and are always available. They share wins. The collaboration between agents is excellent, and it is great for young agents."

Peyton Hannah joined Dickerson & Nieman two years ago often rests in the fact that he can utilize Holen and Wehrstein's knowledge of the business when he's met with new challenges.

"One of the biggest challenges is low inventory," Hannah, 24, said. "So it can be hard to get clients. So they give us pointers to help us with ways we can guide our clients to make stronger offers. I can ask Larry, Frank, anyone in the office for assistance if I need it."

Holen serves as general manager and designated managing broker. Wehrstein is president. The sales force now comprises roughly 150 agents while Pioneer's property management division is now part of the new company.

"We now have the residential very strong," Wehrstein said. "We are strong in commercial and we also have property management, which is another tool that we can add to our tool belt to benefit our customers."

Dickerson & Nieman also conducts weekly in-person sales meetings, something companies have moved away from in recent years and all but disappeared during the pandemic.

"It used to be that realtors would come into the office at 9 o'clock and leave at 5 o'clock," Holen said. "It was an office job. Now, their offices are their car, their home, McDonald's—really wherever they are. Bringing everyone in once week gives us that opportunity to collaborate with the entire group."

Headquartered at 6277 E. Riverside Blvd. in Rockford, Dickerson & Nieman also has offices in Byron and Oregon, Illinois.

Jim Hagerty covers business, growth and development and other general news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford's Dickerson & Nieman Realtors and Pioneer Real Estate merge companies, experience