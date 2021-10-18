'Leadership is solving problems': General Colin Powell's rules for leadership and more

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amy Nakamura, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Colin Powell, whose decades-long career repeatedly made history and who was for years one of the Republican Party's elder statesmen, often discussed his leadership philosophy, famously saying: "Leadership is solving problems."

At 84 years old, Powell died Monday of COVID-19 related complications. Most notably, he served as the first Black secretary of state and led America’s efforts in the second Iraq war.

He was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but reportedly had multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that made him more vulnerable to infections.

Powell on leadership

In his memoir, “My American Journey,” Powell shared his detailed experiences in the Army.

“Leadership is solving problems,” Powell wrote. “The day soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading them.”

Powell shared one early example of having to flex his leadership capabilities in his memoir. He served as an executive officer for the 48th Infantry in Gelnhausen, a town about 25 miles from Frankfurt, Germany.

An eighteen-year-old volunteer had asked Powell for permission to marry a German girl whom he had gotten pregnant. At the time, Powell says that he had been instructed not to interfere with any romantic relationships, but he told the volunteer he would try to expedite the process for him.

But that was not all. The eighteen-year-old also told Powell he needed permission to get his soon-to-be mother-in-law into the U.S. because he had gotten her pregnant as well.

“I learned what it meant when soldiers brought you problems, even problems as perplexing as that of the eighteen-year-old dual lover,” Powell wrote.

From South Bronx to the center of power: Colin Powell, a man trusted by presidents and the public

Powell’s Thirteen Rules

In another Powell memoir, “It Worked For Me,” the former secretary of state outlines his Thirteen Rules, a collection of ideals that Powell says he collected or made up over the years.

Powell’s 13 rules were first published in Parade magazine on August 13, 1989, just three days before Powell was appointed by President George H.W. Bush as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“I have learned from most of the people I’ve met, and I have tried to inspire the people I have led,” Powell wrote. “Life and leadership can’t be about me. They have to be about us.”

Since then, his Thirteen Rules have been shared with millions of people in many different forms.

Here are Powell’s Thirteen Rules:

1. It ain’t as bad as you think. It will look better in the morning.

2. Get mad, then get over it.

3. Avoid having your ego so close to your position that when your position falls, your ego goes with it.

4. It can be done.

5. Be care what you choose: You may get it.

6. Don’t let adverse facts stand in the way of a good decision.

7. You can’t make someone else’s choices. You shouldn’t let someone else make yours.

8. Check small things.

9. Share credit.

10. Remain calm. Be kind.

11. Have a vision. Be demanding.

12. Don’t take counsel of your fears or naysayers.

13. Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier.

Breakthrough cases: Colin Powell was fully vaccinated, but he still died from COVID complications. How rare is that?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: General Colin Powell's famous rules and quotes on leadership

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • From South Bronx to the center of power: Colin Powell, a man trusted by presidents and the public

    Colin Powell exuded both a sense of authority and a sense of humor, a persona that gave him a reassuring mien trusted by presidents and the public.

  • ‘The court of God will be waiting for him’: Iraqis react to Colin Powell’s death

    A country still struggling with the aftermath of a disastrous occupation has a mixed opinion of the former general Colin Powell speaks during a 2003 news conference in Washington DC. Photograph: Tim Sloan/EPA For many Iraqis, Colin Powell was the face of the US invasion which caused an estimated 200,000 deaths, unleashing nearly two decades of domestic chaos and precipitating turmoil throughout the region. His death, at the age of 84, was unlamented by many in a country still grappling with the

  • Vaccines less protective for multiple myeloma patients; beware of fake stem cell treatment claims for COVID-19

    Coronavirus vaccines are known to be less protective in people with the blood cancer multiple myeloma, such as former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died on Monday of complications from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. The release of a new study sheds light on the vulnerability of multiple myeloma patients to the coronavirus. The study, expected to appear online on Monday in Cancer Cell https://www.cell.com/cancer-cell/home, reveals these patients not only produce fewer neutralizing antibodies in response to the vaccines, but also have a weak response from the immune system's T cells.

  • Mitch McConnell Remembers Colin Powell as 'Trailblazing Leader'

    Colin Powell, a four-star Army general and a former secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died on October 18 from coronavirus complications, his family said in a statement.Powell was fully vaccinated against the virus, his family noted. “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather, and a great American,” they wrote.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said of Powell, who served under the George W Bush administration, “Today we learned that America has lost a trailblazing leader with the passing of Colin Powell. It’s hard to imagine a more quintessential American story … Today we remember and honor a man who truly dedicated his entire life to serving his country.”Powell was a key figure in the decision-making leading up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq. He was 84 years old at the time of his death. Credit: CSPAN via Storyful

  • Former Secretary of State Colin Powell Dies Of Complication From COVID-19

    Meg Oliver reports on the passing of former Secretary of State Colin Powell (10-18-2021)

  • WEB EXTRA: Colin Powell Dies From COVID-19 Complications

    Gen. Colin Powell died from complications of COVID-19 Monday, according to his family.

  • Watch Cassey Ho Prove How Easy It Is to Fake an Instagram Model Butt

    It's something you need to see to believe.

  • Gen. Colin Powell: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of complications from COVID-19

    Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19, his family announced. He was 84.

  • Chiefs TE Jody Fortson thanks fans for support following season-ending injury

    #Chiefs TE Jody Fortson took to Twitter to thank fans for support following his season-ending Achilles injury | From @EdEastonJr

  • State department mourns Colin Powell, 'somber day'

    State Department Spokesman Ned Price paid tribute to the late Secretary of State Colin Powell as he began his daily briefing Monday. "Today's a very somber day here at the Department of State," Price said. (Oct. 18)

  • SoCal parents, teachers rally against student vaccine mandate

    Parents, teachers and some children took part in a series of protests across Southern California Monday as part of a statewide pushback against California's vaccine mandate for students.

  • Report: Ex-Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Colin Powell dies of COVID complications

    Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, died at 84 from COVID-19 complications, his family said.

  • Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement Ring From Travis Barker Is, Indeed, Enormous

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were officially engaged on the beach in Montecito, CA, at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel. After Travis popped the question by the ocean - inside a heart-shaped arrangement of red roses, mind you - family and friends on site enjoyed what appeared to be an intimate dinner, where Barker's daughter Alabama photographed Kourtney's ring.

  • Rose Zhang remains unstoppable, sweeping third college title while leading Stanford to 22-shot victory

    The Stanford freshman is doing things no other player has done before.

  • Lawsuit over Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally has crippled white supremacist groups, leaders

    A lawsuit against the organizers of the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville has already damaged defendants before trial.

  • Colin Powell, U.S. Army General, Secretary of State, Dies at 84

    Colin Powell, who became the first African-American to be U.S. secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has died. He was 84. Gregory Valliere, chief U.S. policy strategist at AGF Investments, looks back on General Powell’s career on “Bloomberg Surveillance.” (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Colin Powell has died of COVID complications

    Colin Powell, the former top American general and the first Black secretary of state, died on Monday from COVID complications.In a statement posted to Facebook, his family said, "We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."Powell was the one most notable Black figures in Washington for decades. A Vietnam vet, he rose to become aN ARMY four-star general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush during the 1991 Gulf War.In 1996 he considered running for president, but was dissuaded by his wife who worried for his safety.He later served as Secretary of State under George W. Bush. It was in that capacity that he famously stood before the United Nations and made the case for invading Iraq based on the claim that Saddam Hussein was pursuing weapons of mass destruction.The evidence proved wrong. No weapons were found. Powell later admitted that his presentation was rife with inaccuracies provided by others in the Bush administration. He called a "blot" that would always be a part" of his record.Powell was known as a moderate Republican and pragmatist. He broke with the GOP to endorse Barack Obama's candidacy and would criticize his party's shift toward anti-immigrant and isolationist policies.The Powell family says he was fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Colin Powell was 84 years old.

  • Trump Dodges Questions in Marathon Deposition Over Protest Violence, Lawyer Claims

    David Dee Delgado/GettyDonald Trump testified under oath for about four-and-a-half hours on Monday over his role in a 2015 incident where protesters allege they were assaulted by his security team outside Trump Tower.The deposition took place at Trump Tower, from 10 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m., according to the activists’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor, who claimed that there were a handful of questions Trump declined to answer. The attorney added that he planned to ask the judge in a civil suit stemming f

  • Ex-Spy Behind Salacious Trump Dossier Has Damning Theory About Alleged Pee Tape

    Christopher Steele says he thinks the infamous golden showers tape is real -- and shared why he believes Russia hasn't released it.

  • Ted Cruz blasted Australia’s COVID rules. A top Australian official didn’t hold back

    “Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID,” the Australian official said. “There have been zero deaths in the Territory.”