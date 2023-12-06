Leadership Tennessee announces largest 'NEXT' class of rising decision-makers

Leadership Tennessee Next class VII was announced Dec. 6, 2023.

A group of the state's rising decision-makers were chosen to represent Leadership Tennessee NEXT, a "trailblazing program" committed to nurturing emerging leaders, according to president and CEO Alfred Degrafinreid II.

Degrafinreid announced the new distinguished class Wednesday.

An initiative of Leadership Tennessee, Leadership Tennessee NEXT empowers the state’s early and mid-career professionals, providing them with unparalleled personal and professional development opportunities while deepening their understanding of the state, its assets, and opportunities.

Leadership Tennessee NEXT Class VIII comprises 30 rising professionals chosen for their diverse representation of the state's regions and industries.

“We believe the future of Tennessee lies in the next generation of leaders, those who are not only ambitious in their careers but also passionate about the unity and prosperity of our state,” Degrafinreid said. “Leadership Tennessee NEXT Class VIII embodies this spirit, and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact they will make on our communities and the broader landscape of our great state.”

The program spans four sessions across various regions of the state, including Paris Landing, Chattanooga, Memphis and Nashville, and is designed to foster the growth of participants' professional skills and facilitate connections from a cross-sector and cross-region network of state leaders.

Throughout the program, participants will engage in collaborative, nonpartisan dialogues, addressing critical issues of statewide importance.

Class VIII boasts representatives from 11 counties and 11 unique professional sectors from across the state.

In its 10 years, Leadership Tennessee has established a network of over 600 members.

Class X of Leadership Tennessee’s Signature Program, the largest class in program history, is in the middle of its program year, which will conclude in June of 2024.

Leadership Tennessee NEXT Class VIII members are as follows:

Bradley County

Matt Workman, Physician, Peerless Pediatrics

Carter County

Jessica Lenden-Holt, Chief Clinical Officer and Bilingual Speech-Language Pathologist, Sidekick Therapy Partners

Davidson County

Alicia Bailey, Co-founder/ COO, Moment of Creation Studio

Al Brady, Director of Admissions & Recruiting, UpRise Nashville

Kayla Clayborne Counts, Senior Specialist, Public & Community Engagement, Tennessee Valley Authority

Steven Fox, Engineer, AECOM

James Morrison, Director of Strategy, Barton Malow Builders

Rachel Roberson, Associate Attorney, Managed Care & Payor Disputes, Health Care Litigation, Polsinelli PC

Contrecia Tharpe, Chief Executive Officer, FayeVaughn Creative

Eric Tieles, Vice President, MP&F Strategic Communications

David Tuchman, Business Process Manager, Cat Financial

Amy Willoughby Bryant, Director, Office of Conservatorship Management

Giles County

Evan Beech, Vice Chancellor of Advancement, University of Tennessee Southern

Hamilton County

Penn Brafford, Chief Business Officer, Variable, Inc.

Micah Chapman, Connectivity Ambassador, Tech Goes Home Tn

Xavier Cotto, Consultant - Culture, Inclusion & Performance, Tennessee Valley Authority

Shaquanta Locke, Manager Supplier Diversity, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Chrissy Mincy, Attorney, Mincy Law, PLLC

Madison County

Alan Brown, Agent / Owner, Alan Brown - State Farm Insurance Agent

Montgomery County

Alexis Gatson Heaston, Assistant Professor/ Quality Enhancement Plan Faculty Liaison, Tennessee State University

Michael Lankford, Business Development Officer, Altra Federal Credit Union

Thomasa Ross, Board of Trustees Chair, Customs House Museum & Cultural Center

Rutherford County

Trevin Ayers, Chief of Staff, TN Department of Finance & Administration

Shelby County

Samuel Beyhan, Executive Director, Read Foundation

Arriell Gipson Martin, Community Engagement Manager, Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center

Jerry Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, William R Moore College of Technology

Keenan Lowery, Alumni Coordinator, City Leadership/ Choose901

Tiffani Morrow-Smith, Executive Director, REACH Memphis

Washington County

Dustin Wilson, Health Systems Specialist, Veterans Health Administration - James H. Quillen VA Medical Center

Wilson County

Courtney Nyange, Executive Director and Professor, Tennessee State University School of Nursing

Founded as an initiative of Lipscomb University’s College of Leadership and Public Service, Leadership Tennessee transitioned into an independent 501(c)(3) in August 2021. Leadership Tennessee remains steadfast in its mission to foster collaborative, non-partisan dialogue on issues of state importance, connecting and deploying a network of diverse leaders and engaged citizens. To learn more about Leadership Tennessee, please visit www.leadershiptennessee.org.

