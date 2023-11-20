Leadership of Ukraine's Special Communications Service exposed for misappropriating over US$1.7 million

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine have exposed the leadership of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine for misappropriating more than 62 million hryvnias (about US$1.7 million) of the state budget.

Source: press services of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office

Details: The investigation found that during 2020-2022, the owner of a group of companies, in collusion with the leadership of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, developed a scheme to seize budget funds allocated for the purchase of hardware and software.

For this purpose, two controlled companies were involved, and the procurement was classified to avoid open bidding and ensure their victory.

The State Enterprise Ukrainian Specialised Systems, which is subordinated to the State Special Communications Service, signed contracts with these companies for the supply of software and services and transferred over 285 million hryvnias (about US$7.8 million) in 2021-2022.

The actual value of the software purchased by the companies from a foreign manufacturer was 223 million (about US$6.1 million), and the difference of over 62 million was seized by the officials.

These funds were withdrawn to the accounts of controlled companies abroad for the purpose of legalisation and distribution among members of the organised group.

Six people are currently suspected:

(at the time of the crime being committed) Yurii Shchyhol, Head of the State Special Communications Service

His deputy, Viktor Zhora;

A CEO and an employee of the state-owned enterprise;

the owner of the group of companies (the organiser of the scheme) and one of his employees.

On the same day, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yurii Shchyhol and Viktor Zhora.

Dmytro Makovskyi, who had been working as the first deputy head of the service, was temporarily appointed as the head of the State Special Communications Service.

