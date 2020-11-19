The Leading B-Schools With The Most Women

Marc Ethier
·11 min read

Progress in the drive to gender equity at the leading business schools in the U.S. and globally has been slowed this year by the coronavirus pandemic, the economics of which have hit women especially hard. Forté Foundation photo

Samantha Malone wasn’t planning to apply to an MBA program this spring. But when the coronavirus pandemic caused most top business schools to extend deadlines and suspend testing requisites, Malone found herself in a “Why not now?” frame of mind.

“I was planning on applying in the fall, but ended up speeding up my timeline, given the extended deadlines happening this year,” she says. “I talked with one of my mentors, who had been telling me since the day I met her that I should go back and do an MBA. And she was saying, ‘Why are you waiting? What is there to gain by waiting until next year to start?’ And I said, ‘It’s the first week of May, are you serious? I can’t do this right now, you’re crazy.’ She went, ‘Well, why not?’ And I went through my list of, ‘Well, there’s only a month. I haven’t even started my essays. I don’t know where I want to apply. I haven’t even taken the GMAT. I don’t know what I’m doing.’ And she went, ‘These are all terrible excuses. Can you give me better excuses? I’ll listen to you, but other than that, I’m going to keep bugging you to apply.’ And I stopped for a minute and I said, ‘You know what? You’re right. These are bad excuses.”

Malone, a product manager in the San Francisco Bay Area, applied to five elite B-schools in May — “It was a hell of a stressful month,” she says — and was admitted to four of them. She chose the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in part because, she tells Poets&Quants, the current students there took the time to be helpful and answer all her questions despite the stress of the raging pandemic.

Malone was part of a wave of MBA applications in 2020 that reversed several years of declines. But she was also a member of a more select group, as progress for women this year has encountered a plateau: Even as the pandemic threatens to roll back women’s economic progress writ large, more women showed concern about returning to school, stalling the steady progress women have seen in growing their numbers in graduate business education.

The percentage of women enrolled in business school overall held its ground in 2020 — or spun its wheels, depending on your perspective. According to the Forté Foundation, a nonprofit focused on gender parity in business and business schools, more schools than ever have 40% or more women in their full-time MBA, but even as B-school applications soared overall, there was no corresponding increase in women’s apps. In the Poets&Quants top 25 — many but not all of which are Forté member schools — more than half reached the 40% threshold this fall, but that is the same as last year and 2018.

‘WE NEED TO PLACE GREATER EMPHASIS ON WOMEN’S ENROLLMENT’

Positive news on the gender equity front can’t be divorced from the painful reality that the pandemic’s reverberations in the world economy are most keenly felt by women. According to the International Monetary Fund, women are more likely than men to work in social sectors that require face-to-face interactions — and these are the sectors are hit hardest by social distancing and mitigation measures. Moreover, teleworking is not an option for many women: In the U.S., about 54% of women working in social sectors cannot telework; in Brazil, it’s 67%. In low-income countries, the IMF says, at most only about 12% of the population is able to work remotely. Between April and June of this year, unemployment globally skyrocketed for women, rising more than 2%, and in the months since it has scarcely improved.

As women’s working world continues to suffer disproportinately, progress is gradual but measurable in the world of graduate business education, but only by zooming out with a wider lens. The Forté Foundation found that women’s enrollment in full-time MBA programs at its member schools overall inched up steadily for the last seven consecutive years, from an average of around 33% in fall 2013 to nearly 39% last year. This fall, the percentage of women enrolled at Forté’s member schools — representing the top MBA programs in the U.S., Europe, and Canada — remained the same as last year, despite the challenging economic environment. Both U.S. schools, with slightly more than 39% women enrolled, and those abroad, with 36% women, saw no change on average this year, Forté says.

However, there was progress. Twenty-two Forté schools – or more than four in 10 – reported 40% or more women enrolled in 2020, up from 19 schools last year and 12 schools five years ago. A decade ago, that number was one. Additionally, a record eight schools reported women’s enrollment at 45% or higher, up from three schools last year and none five years ago. Among those schools are George Washington University, Oxford University Saïd Business School, Washington University in St. Louis Olin Business School, the University of Maryland Smith School of Business, the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, Arizona State University Carey School of Business, and — leading all Forté schools and those in P&Q‘s top 25 — Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business, which reached the precipice of parity with 49% women in its Class of 2022.

“The good news is that despite challenges women face in the pandemic, such as a greater share of job losses, their enrollment in business school did not decline overall,” says Elissa Sangster, Forté’s CEO. She points out that more than half of Forté’s member schools reported increases in their proportion of women enrolled this year, up from 23 schools in 2019. However, five schools were flat and 20 saw declines.

“The surge in applications, which typically occurs during a recession, did not spark a corresponding climb in women pursuing an MBA,” Sangster says. “So, we will need to place even greater emphasis on women’s enrollment to ensure we don’t backslide, which could negatively impact gender equity in MBA programs and business overall.”

PANDEMIC CONCERNS STALL WOMEN’S PROGRESS

The MBA pipeline is a vital provider of women in leadership roles in the workplace. Forté, pointing to the fact that only slightly more than 6% of S&P 500 CEOs today are women, says that nearly 40% of them have an MBA; others have advanced degrees in other areas such as law and engineering.

“An MBA, or another advanced degree, can help more women crack the glass ceiling in business and help build the leadership pipeline at companies,” Sangster says. “Myriad research over many years has clearly shown that having a more diverse leadership team at companies contributes to better financial performance, which is needed more than ever in the current economic climate.”

When Forté was formed in 2001, fewer than 28% of MBA students were women. The organization was launched to address the barriers to greater enrollment by women in business school, Sangster says, including financial commitment. “Women tend to be more risk averse than men, and the financial commitment to pursue an MBA can be more challenging for them as they typically earn less than men,” she says. Some of these obstacles, she adds, were exacerbated in the pandemic. In May, GMAC research showed that in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the proportion of male and female candidates reporting they were “very concerned” or “extremely concerned” about the impact of Covid-19 on their pursuit of an MBA was similar — but by the end of April, more than half of women respondents (55%) said they were very concerned or extremely concerned versus only 37% of men.

“While some women continue to pursue their MBA this year due to concerns application volume would increase next year, or their scholarship would evaporate if they deferred, other women may have decided their best course of action was to wait,” Sangster says. “Anecdotally, we’ve heard incentives that helped accelerate women’s plans to attend business school include scholarships, extension of the application deadline and some schools waiving GMAT requirements, which also benefitted men. Others were motivated to enroll due to declining earning power and job security in the pandemic, which they hope to reverse by pursuing an MBA during this challenging time.”

HOPEFUL FOR A RESUMPTION OF PROGRESS

At Chicago Booth, where Samantha Malone is living despite all her classes being virtual, the percentage of women actually declined in 2020, dipping 2 points to 38%. That dropped Booth out of the 40% club. However, she notes, because Booth enrolled its largest-ever class, the number of women in the class actually increased.

The pandemic was definitely a factor in her applying this year to B-school, she says. A Forté Fellow who plans to go into consulting, she’s disappointed that more women didn’t enroll at the top programs this year, but hopes for a continuation of progress in the next year or two.

“I do remember seeing that the number of women in B-school is going up, as I was doing my research on different schools — more of them are hitting about 40%, which is fantastic,” Malone says. “I would love to see that continue to go up. I’m not sure if it will, at least not in the very short term, seeing as the economy has not been great for women overall.

“Maybe that means more women are out of work and will go back to school, but seeing how household spending, things like that has been impacted, I’m not sure that’s going to happen, which is a bit disappointing.”

See the next page for all the data from the last five years omg women at the top 25 business schools in the U.S.

Northwestern Kellogg is one of the U.S. B-schools in the 40% club: 40% of women in the full-time MBA. Courtesy photo

In the Poets&Quants top 25, one school outpaced all others in the pursuit of gender equity: Dartmouth Tuck, which reported 49% women in its Class of 2022. At 7 percentage points up from last year’s mark of 42%, it was also the biggest one-year jump for any B-school. Tuck was followed by Stanford Graduate School of Business, unchanged from last year at 47%, and Duke University Fuqua School of Business, at 46%. The lowest percentages of women are found at Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business (25%), Emory University Goizueta Business School (30%), Cornell University Johnson Graduate School of Management (31%) and UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School (31%).

Overall, 13 schools of 25 were at 40% or more women this fall, same as last year and 2018. In 2017, there were 12; five years ago, in the fall of 2016, there were 10. But in 2020, of the top 25 schools, 12 lost ground from the previous intake, and three were even. The biggest declines came at CMU Tepper, which dropped 8 percentage points, and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, which fell 6 points to 41%. Last year, 11 schools had lost ground from 2018.

After Dartmouth Tuck, the biggest two-year gains were at UCLA Anderson School of Management and NYU Stern School of Business, which both gained 6 points to 40% and 43%, respectively.

The average gain among the 10 schools that grew their women’s MBA population between 2019 and 2020 was 3.5 percentage points. Last year when we wrote this story, the average gain among 12 schools was 2.6 points. The average loss this year for the 12 schools that declined was 3.3 percentage points; last year, the average loss between the two cycles at 11 schools was 3.5 points.

Over the last five years going back to fall 2016, eight U.S. schools have lost ground, one is even, and 16 have improved. The biggest five-year improvement was 11 percentage points at both Duke Fuqua and Rice University Jones Graduate School of Business, the latter of which improved to 35% women this year. Three other schools — UCLA Anderson (32% to 40%), NYU Stern (35% to 43%), and USC Marshall School of Business (32% to 40%) all improved by 8 points. The biggest decline over the last five years: the University of Washington Foster School of Business, which dropped 6 percentage points to 37%.

Outside the U.S., only one major school out of nine we’ve watched — London Business School — lost ground from 2019, and only three have lost ground over three years: LBS, IESE of Spain, and CEIBS of Shanghai, China and Zurich, Switzerland. Oxford University’s Saïd Business School and the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, Canada, are the top non-U.S. schools for women at 44% each. See table above for details.

Dartmouth Tuck’s Class of 2022 is comprised of 49% women. Forté Foundation fellow Katie McMurray, pictured above, joined Tuck from Teach for America and Slack. Tuck photo

DON’T MISS RECORD ATTENDANCE FOR VIRTUAL WOMEN’S MBA LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE and POPULAR MBA INITIATIVE GETS A CORPORATE JOB

The post The Leading B-Schools With The Most Women appeared first on Poets&Quants.

Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • A new group pushes the post-Trump GOP to reject its 'lazy' devotion to tax cuts

    A group of conservative thinkers started a new think tank called American Compass, which aims to move the Republican Party beyond clichés about Ronald Reagan's policies.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Three detained over $1 bln German jewel heist

    Three people have been detained in police raids across Berlin, over a jewel heist reportedly worth over $1 billion, according to local authorities. Thieves forced their way into Dresden's Green Vault Museum in November last year, taking off with at least three sets of early 18th century jewelry, including diamonds and rubies. The police force said officers searched 18 apartments, garages, and vehicles for the jewelry and other evidence including digital data, clothes, and tools. Over 1,600 police are said to have taken part in the raids, and it may cause serious traffic disruptions across the city. Germany's Bild newspaper reported that the stolen jewels were worth up to $1.19 billion. One of its best known treasures - the 41-carat Dresden "Green Diamond" - was away on loan at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art at the time of the break-in. The treasures of the Green Vault survived Allied bombing raids in World War Two, only to be carted off as war booty by the Soviet Union. They were returned to Dresden in 1958.

  • Navalny files defamation suit against Kremlin over spying claims

    Alexei Navalny is suing the Kremlin over claims that the Russian opposition leader has been working hand in hand with the US intelligence. Mr Navalny, who spent weeks in a coma after a nerve agent poisoning, said on Tuesday that he has filed a lawsuit against Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov over his remarks about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the CIA. “I don’t typically sue propagandists... but the important thing here is that Peskov is not merely a person whose job is to spread lies. He is a deputy chief of presidential staff,” Mr Navalny said in an Instagram post, calling Mr Peskov a “mustachioed liar.” Mr Peskov on Tuesday refused to comment on the lawsuit against him. The 44-year-old opposition leader who ran an impressive campaign across Russia before he was barred from running for president in 2018 fell suddenly ill on a plane from Siberia to Moscow in August and spent three weeks in a coma before recovering. Several European laboratories independently confirmed that Mr Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok which was used in the 2018 attack on former Soviet spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Mr Navalny has pointed the finger at President Vladimir Putin as the only person who could have ordered the Novichok attack. The European Union last month imposed sanctions on six top Russian officials and a chemical research centre over the Navalny poisoning. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attack and vowed to slap European officials with visa bans in retaliation. The original claim about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the US intelligence was made by Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin who accused Mr Navalny of being a CIA spy. Mr Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, mentioned the allegations in September, claiming that Mr Navanly works with “CIA specialists” who “put in his mouth everything that he says.” President Putin’s most formidable foe, Mr Navalny was discharged from a Berlin hospital in September and remains in Germany to continue his treatment. He has vowed to return to Russia as soon as he has made a full recovery.

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • Biden says the Trump White House won't give him COVID stockpile information. Here it is.

    President-elect Joe Biden blasted the Trump administration Wednesday for refusing to share information needed to help his incoming team battle the coronavirus pandemic, including information on supplies in the national stockpile.

  • Dutch virus restrictions to be eased amid falling infections

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte eased his country's coronavirus measures Tuesday amid falling infection rates, allowing public venues including cinemas, museums and libraries to reopen — with limitations on how many people can visit — after a two-week closure. The venues, which also include zoos and swimming pools, will be allowed to reopen at midnight Wednesday, Rutte said. “The numbers we see are still too high, but the trend is downwards and that is positive,” Rutte said.

  • Even with a green card, an immigrant could be denied U.S. citizenship for these reasons

    Less than a week after the announcement of a revised U.S. naturalization test that critics said is harder to pass, the Trump administration updated on Wednesday a policy that could make immigrants who already have lawful permanent resident (LPR) status ineligible for citizenship.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump in exile: How he will remain a force in the GOP, and a threat to Biden's politics of unity

    Barring something unforeseen, President Trump will leave the White House in January, but he can — and probably will — retain his grip on our politics.

  • Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

    A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a teenager outside a mall in February, is expected to receive about $130,000 for resigning from the force. The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separation agreement with Joseph Mensah on Tuesday night, effective Nov. 30. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has ruled all three shootings by Mensah were justified self-defense.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fox News panel erupts at a liberal guest for saying it's 'not time to joke' about COVID-19 as US deaths near 250,000

    After mocking new COVID-19 restrictions and trading memes with the panel, Fox News' Pete Hegseth said, "People ignore them, as they should."

  • They had sex off a Florida highway in the middle of the day. Passing drivers interrupted

    Outdoor dining in a pandemic: Acceptable.

  • Lindsey Graham on the defensive over calls to state election officials

    Sen. Lindsey Graham was on the defensive Tuesday over disclosures that he had contacted state election officials in states won by Joe Biden in an apparent effort to get them to disqualify some ballots.

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo snapped at reporters at a tense coronavirus press briefing where he learned that NYC schools were closing amid a spike in new infections

    The briefing overlapped with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio running over five hours late to his own COVID-19 news conference.

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”