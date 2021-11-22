Leading causes of winter car accidents
During the winter, driving under treacherous conditions requires your full attention. Here are the most common causes of accidents and how you can stay safe.
Sometimes you just have to let it go…
Even in base spec, it’s way more interesting than a run-of-the-mill crossover.
Just two months after its maiden flight, Rolls-Royce's "Spirit of Innovation" has hit a record top speed of 387.4 MPH.
It also set three new world records, no less.
That didn’t “turn” out so well…
Daria Radionova posted on Instagram that her $500,000 supercar had been hit in the upmarket Kennsington district of London.
The Ford Bronco off-road SUV is back on the car market after a 25-year hiatus. It masters many things, including affordability, comfort, and fun.
This shows the insane rarity of one of America’s favorite pony cars from 1972.
Chevrolet will make the regular-cab version of the hot-selling Silverado available with a short box for the 2022 model year, according to a recent report. While this configuration is already offered in several global markets, it hasn't been part of the American range for years. Citing a company spokesperson, The Drive reported that buyers shopping for a regular-cab Silverado will soon be asked to choose between a standard and a long bed.
The sleek-bodied corporate helicopter combines sumptuous creature comforts with peace of mind.
These are some of the rarest and most unique Chevy Impalas ever made.
The A90 Toyota Supra may be known more as a circuit carver, but that hasn't stopped the Big T from campaigning it in the most American of motorsports: drag racing. Unveiled at Auto Club Speedway in Pomona, Calif., one of the spiritual homes of postwar hot rodding, the funny car previews what fans can expect to see at drag strips for the 2022 NHRA season. Of course, there is little in common with the actual Supra road car.
This very car was featured on the cover of our May 1987 issue. Now, it's being refreshed to its former glory.
Long hours and poor working conditions have aggravated a ‘driver retention problem’ worsening the supply chain crisis Truckers take a break at the Love’s travel stop in Springville, Utah. Photograph: George Frey/Getty Images At Joe’s Travel Plaza, a neon-lit rest stop on California’s main interstate highway, truckers can get a brief respite from life on the road. There’s a TV lounge, a laundry room and a free shower if you buy at least 75 gallons of fuel. There’s even a pair of massage chairs in
The individual was one of nearly 300 passengers who have been reported for alcohol-related disruptions this year.
Two lanes of traffic remained blocked into the early afternoon.
Nothing will make your heart sink faster than turning on your car and hearing the ungodly rumbling noise that comes when your catalytic converter has been stolen. The surge has been fueled in part by skyrocketing prices for the precious metals contained within the part, which is a key part of a car’s emission’s system. “The noise and the exhaust smell — I had no idea what it was, but I knew it was bad,” said actor Cameran Hebb, who had the catalytic converter stolen from her Toyota Prius last summer.
Just how well do you know this legendary pony car?
Vietnamese automaker VinFast has been in the car business for four years, its first cars being a badge-engineered BMWs licensed from Munich and a re-badged Chevrolet Spark for VinFast's home market. Part of the VinGroup conglomerate founded by Vietnam's now-richest man, and now run by Run by ex-Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller, the upstart has huge plans for expanding globally. The e35 is about an inch shorter in length than a Kia Niro.
The Mustang-like shape would seem to give the secret away, but then again, there are internet conspiracy theorists claiming a Shelby Bronco might be coming.