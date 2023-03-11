Leading cryptocurrency has trading suspended amid Silicon Valley Bank collapse

trading

Investors have been blocked from trading one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrencies after its parent company revealed it had billions tied up in the failed Silicon Valley Bank.

US-based Circle Internet Financial confirmed it had $3.3bn (£2.7bn) of reserves trapped with the beleaguered lender, which was shut down by regulators on Friday.

The revelation triggered a run on the company’s virtual currency USD Coin – the second-biggest “stablecoin” in the world – which fell from its $1 peg overnight. The cryptocurrency is supposed to trade at exactly $1, but on Saturday morning had fallen below 87 cents. It has since rebounded to 91 cents, but remains below its $1 target.

The fallout is likely to have a domino effect in the crypto market and on other virtual currencies. Circle holds a quarter of its USD Coin reserves in cash with six banks, of which SVB is one, and the remainder in short-dated US Treasury securities.

The company said it and its digital dollar would continue to operate normally while it waited for more information on SVB’s future.

Coinbase, the crypto exchange, said early Saturday morning that it had temporarily paused conversions of USD Coin into dollars while banks were closed over the weekend.

It added: “During periods of heightened activity, conversions rely on USD transfers from the banks that clear during normal banking hours. When banks open on Monday, we plan to re-commence conversions.”

Dante Disparte, chief strategy officer at Circle, said on Twitter that the company was protecting USD Coin from a “black swan failure in the US banking system”.

He added: “SVB is a critical bank in the US economy and its failure – without a Federal rescue plan – will have broader implications for business, banking and entrepreneurs.”

SVB customers are largely tech companies and experts have warned its failure will have a significant impact on startups both in the US and UK.

The Bank of England said late Friday night it planned to place the UK arm of SVB into insolvency tomorrow, plunging British tech startups into a funding crisis.

SVB had attempted to plug its balance sheet and raise $2.25bn following losses on investments triggered by higher interest rates. Circle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.