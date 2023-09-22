Leading Democrat charged with corruption and accepting gold bars in bribery scheme

The US attorney shows evidence in the indictment against Senator Bob Menendez - Robert Bumsted/STF

A leading Democratic senator and his wife have been charged with corruption.

The pair have been accused of accepting $100,000 (£82,000) worth of gold bars and aiding the Egyptian government in a sweeping bribery scheme.

Bob Menendez, who represents New Jersey in the US Senate, and his wife Nadine received $480.000, gold bars, mortgage payments and a luxury car in the scheme, prosecutors said.

In exchange, Mr Menendez used his influence as chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee to protect and enrich businessmen and the government of Egypt, they said.

Mr Menendez and his wife have been charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and conspiracy to commit extortion under colour of official right by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

The 69-year-old senator is up for re-election in 2024 and a criminal trial could complicate Democrats’ effort to expand their slim 51-49-seat Senate majority.

Mr Menendez and his wife Nadine - Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Three New Jersey businessmen – Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes – have also been charged in the scheme.

Manhattan prosecutors said Mr Hana, who is originally from Egypt, arranged dinners and meetings between Mr Menendez and Egyptian officials in 2018.

During those meetings, Egyptian officials pressed Mr Menendez on the status of US military aid.

At the time, Cairo was one of the largest recipients of such aid but Washington withheld $195 million in 2017 and cancelled an additional $65.7 million until the country could demonstrate improvements on human rights and democracy.

Mr Menendez shared non-public information about the status of the aid with Mr Hana at one meeting, prosecutors said.

In exchange, the businessman put Mrs Menendez on his company’s payroll.

Two of the gold bars found at Mr Menendez's home - US Attorney's Office Southern District of New York/via AP

After meeting with Mr Menendez, Mr Hana is said to have texted an Egyptian official: “The ban on small arms and ammunition to Egypt has been lifted.”

The Egyptian government granted Mr Hana’s company an exclusive licence to export halal food from the US in 2019, despite its lack of experience in halal certification.

He used the proceeds to fund the bribe payments, according to the indictment.

Key figure in shaping foreign policy

The charge is a huge blow for the Democrats and could affect their ability to pass legislation in the Senate in the near term.

Mr Menendez has been a key figure in shaping Democratic foreign policy for years.

He previously said he was willing to assist the investigation and was confident the matter would be “successfully closed”.

It is the second time in six years that Mr Menendez has been accused of corruption. His trial on unrelated claims ended with a hung jury.

He appears to be the first sitting senator in US history to have been indicted on two unrelated criminal allegations.

Prosecutors are seeking to have Mr Menendez forfeit assets including his New Jersey home, a 2019 Mercedes-Benz and about $566,000 in cash, gold bars and funds from a bank account.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.