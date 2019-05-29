Top Democrats back impeachment after Robert Mueller says Trump wasn't cleared over obstruction

Donald Trump, the US president, has repeatedly called the Russia investigation a

Donald Trump was facing renewed calls for impeachment on Wednesday as special counsel Robert Mueller said he had not cleared the president over the crime of obstructing justice.

Around half a dozen Democrats running for the 2020 presidential nomination called for impeachment proceedings to begin after Mr Mueller’s unexpected public statement.

Mr Mueller, who led the inquiry into Russian election meddling, said on Wednesday: “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so.”

The comment undercut Mr Trump’s repeated claim that the 448-page Mueller report amounted to a “complete and total exoneration” and that there had been “no obstruction”.

Mr Muller’s 10-minute statement, the first time he has talked publicly about the investigation since his May 2017 appointment, was unexpected. The White House said it was only notified the night before.

“When a subject of an investigation obstructs that investigation or lies to investigators, it strikes at the core of the government's effort to find the truth and hold wrongdoers accountable,” Mr Mueller said.

Mr Mueller said he had been bound by US Justice Department guidelines which say a sitting president cannot be indicted, and so did not determine whether a crime had been committed by Mr Trump or not.

Democrats pounced on the remarks as a sign that it was up to Congress to hold Mr Trump accountable by beginning impeachment, the process of removing a president from office.

Democrat 2020 hopefuls Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand and Pete Buttigieg all indicated support for starting impeachment proceedings.

Ms Warren said: "Mueller’s statement makes clear what those who have read his report know: It is an impeachment referral, and it’s up to Congress to act. They should."

Mr O'Rourke said: "There must be consequences, accountability, and justice. The only way to ensure that is to begin impeachment proceedings."

Mr Booker has previously held back in supporting impeachment. But he said: "Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately.

However Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, the two front-runners, declined to endorse the move. There are fears that beginning impeachment could actually help Mr Trump as he could portray himself as the victim of Washington politicking.

Mr Trump tweeted in response:

Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

Mr Mueller begun his statement by saying the special counsel’s office was disbanding and that he would return to private life now the report was with Congress. It was delivered in March and made public in April.

He had been tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, including whether the Trump campaign played a role, and claims of obstruction of justice against Mr Trump.

For much of the statement Mr Mueller repeated his report’s findings – that the Russians had meddled in the election but there was no criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Mr Mueller also explained why he decided not to determine whether Mr Trump had committed a crime, despite looking at around a dozen incidents of alleged obstruction of justice.

The episodes included Mr Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey, his alleged ordering of Mr Mueller’s dismissal and his comments about pardons for potential witnesses.

Mr Mueller explained that Justice Department guidelines do not permit an indictment against a sitting US president and that his office was bound by those rules.

“Charging the President with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider,” he said. But he pointedly made clear that was the not the same as clearing Mr Trump of an obstruction crime.

