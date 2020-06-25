Leading direct to consumer CBD company, Revibe Wellness, adjusts business model amidst COVID-19 crisis to support local small businesses

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revibe Wellness, a leading direct to consumer CBD wellness company, announced today that it will be expanding its efforts to support local small businesses on a national level amidst the COVID-19 crisis. After experiencing an instant growth surge while partnered with a handful of newly reopened local small businesses, by providing considerable wholesale discount pricing while maintaining the set retail price at the store level, inspired Revibe to expand their efforts nationally. In addition to working with local small businesses, Revibe has also announced that they will be donating 10% of their fast growing online sales to Direct Relief, a humanitarian organization active in all 50 states, with a mission to improve the lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies.

"Providing local small businesses with a popular, all-natural CBD product, is critically important for peoples well-being during these tough times," said Awais Spall, Director of Business Development for Revibe. "Our goal is to inspire other companies to also contribute a lending hand to support the small business community during these challenging times."

"Revibe has been a game changer for us," said Joe Brown, Partner at Empower Golf Performance. "At Empower Golf Performance our philosophy is: To play better golf, our bodies need to be healthy and move efficiently. Revibe has given us an extra edge in helping our clients move better without pain and discomfort. The feedback and results that we have had with our clients, who have been using Revibe, has been nothing but positive. Our biggest challenge is keeping enough of it on the shelf for purchase."

Revibe is an in market, direct to consumer company, offering a premium, all-natural 500mg CBD wellness cream, that has quickly become a product leader and fan favorite. At the cornerstone of Revibe's philosophy is that consumers shouldn't be misled or overcharged while shopping for CBD products. Revibe was built on the core values of transparency, product effectiveness, social impact, and education. As a testament to these core values, Revibe is doing its part to help local small businesses get back on their feet while delaying their plans to work with any big "box" stores or large e-commerce platforms.

To learn more about Revibe, and their support for local small businesses, please visit www.myrevibe.com or contact them directly at info@myrevibe.com

About Revibe

Revibe is a scientifically designed and formulated CBD wellness brand. Created on the belief that consumers should not have to compromise when it comes to the products that they use, Revibe offers an effective CBD wellness cream, at a fair price, providing a great user experience. Developed as an all-natural product with the highest quality ingredients, Revibe CBD wellness cream delivers users with a maximum level of wellness so they can live their best life.

