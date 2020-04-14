Leading Engineering Firm Accommodates Rapid Growth and Strengthens Remote Work Capabilities with Workspot

Wood Rodgers avoids business disruption and continues meeting customer commitments using Workspot cloud desktops delivered from Microsoft Azure

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Rodgers, a West Coast-based engineering firm, is using Workspot cloud desktops and GPU cloud workstations to meet the demands of their high-growth environment and seamlessly support and expand remote work capabilities, Workspot announced today. Workspot cloud desktops are enabling Wood Rodgers to continue providing high-quality services while empowering employees to work from anywhere. Power users are enjoying better performance than traditional desktop configurations, boosting remote-work productivity.

Last year, Sacramento-based Wood Rodgers began seeking a better way to accommodate rapid expansion and establish remote work capabilities for six offices in California and Nevada. Engineers in those offices require access to software such as AutoCAD and other power-house applications that require large amounts of data and processing resources to function. The firm determined that they needed a cloud-based solution that could deliver the necessary performance to keep these power users happy and productive. Additionally, they sought a virtual desktop solution that could support Panzura and its existing infrastructure on Microsoft Azure, which led to the selection of Workspot. Workspot is a turnkey, SaaS-based platform that IT organizations use to deliver virtual desktops from 56+ Microsoft Azure cloud regions to users globally.

Since deploying Workspot, Wood Rodgers has been able to:

Amitabh Sinha, CEO and co-founder, Workspot, said: "Wood Rodgers completed its initial implementation of Workspot cloud workstations weeks before the escalation of shelter in place directives in California and Nevada. Wood Rodgers avoided business disruption through a well-executed business continuity plan that included rapidly scaling the number of cloud workstations in use. We're very pleased that by using Workspot, the firm is moving projects forward for their customers and providing a productive, remote work experience that helps keep their employees and their families safe."

Michael Albrecht, director of information technology, Wood Rodgers, said: "The use of Workspot with GPUs, combined with our CAD custom tools and Azure-based Enterprise GIS infrastructure, gives Wood Rodgers the ability to perform above and beyond, regardless of the location or device. With the Wood Rodgers custom tools on top of cloud VDI, engineers can perform all the automated workflows that we've instituted. With all these virtual resources, we can continue meeting online and stay productive - as if we were face-to-face. By upholding our commitment to clients, Wood Rodgers employees are working, and we are delivering projects on time or earlier."

About Workspot

Workspot is changing the way enterprises provision desktops. Workspot's cloud desktop solution is delivered as a turnkey, enterprise-ready service, exclusively on Microsoft Azure. The Workspot service places Windows 10 desktops and workstations at the edge of the cloud region nearest users for unparalleled performance. IT can expect fast-time-to-value and on-demand, global scalability. Business leaders can respond faster to changing market dynamics, pursue new opportunities globally and hire the best talent anywhere, while fulfilling cloud-first mandates that position their companies for accelerated growth. The service features flat-rate pricing, which includes the cost of Microsoft Azure compute, Go-Live Deployment Services and ongoing support. For more information on Workspot solutions please visit www.workspot.com.

