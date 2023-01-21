As a Leading Global Blockchain Service Provider, METAGO is Providing Blockchain One-Stop Service Through its Blockchain Technology.

Denver, CO, United States - (NewMediaWire) - January 21, 2023 - (King Newswire) - MetaGo, the world's emerging intelligent financial platform, is proud to announce its official launch as a one-stop blockchain service provider. Headquartered in the United States and founded by a group of computer technology experts, including Jonathan and Joseph Sydney, who co-founded MetaGo Group, the platform is set to revolutionize the blockchain industry.



MetaGo's unique technology allows for automatic distribution of proceeds from AlphaGo arbitrage to users' coin deposit accounts. AlphaGo arbitrage is a process where the platform can automatically identify the volume, activity, and spread of major trading platforms worldwide and buy and sell at low and high prices between platforms, earning the difference.

The MetaGo Group's funds are regulated, and the platform is committed to becoming the world's most intelligent blockchain platform, offering a wide range of benefits. The company's initial focus is on completing the launch of MetaGo on global famous exchanges and gradually becoming the world's leading listed blockchain trading platform. As part of its commitment to giving back to society, the company plans to donate a significant portion of its assets to charitable causes such as children's education and elderly care.

The company is also proud to announce that it will be joining the meta-universe, with MAG coin as the platform's mother coin. MAG coin is the mother coin of the platform and the only pass-through of the group's blockchain. The group will officially start the internal private placement phase, which is scheduled to begin in the following year.

As the world becomes increasingly digital, cryptocurrencies are the natural trend in monetary development. MetaGo will be the first digital currency used by everyone in their daily lives, marking a major step forward in the global adoption of cryptocurrencies. Unlike Bitcoin, which provides a fixed supply of currency to the global population, MetaGo provides a fixed MetaGo value for each person who joins the network, up to the first 100 million participants.

In addition to that, METAGO creates a fixed number of coins for each member who joins the network and releases them over time based on their level of participation and contribution to network security. This release follows an exponentially decreasing function, similar to Bitcoin. As a top quantitative trading platform, METAGO covers a wide range of data in the blockchain space and supports the use of its own currency, as well as other mainstream coins like USDT, ETH, BTC, FIL, BNB, SHIB, DOGE, and AXS.

Consequently, In the coming year, the MetaGo development department will be fully engaged in the global strategic deployment, which is not only a change in the regional sense but also a change in the historical significance of meta-universe technology.

