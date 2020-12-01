Leading Global Domain Name Brokers, Brannans.com, Announces Two Domain Names, FFF.com and HHH.com, Are For Sale.

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta, GA based Brannans.com and David Clements are pleased to announce that two premium, repeating three-letter, .COM domain names, FFF.com and HHH.com, are for sale. Brannans.com is the domain name broker for these two domains.

Brannans.com Domain Name Brokers announce two premium, three-letter domain names, FFF.com and HHH.com, are for sale.

There are many Top-Level Domains (TLDs). But as the original business TLD, .COM domains are the most valuable. Many .COM domains have increased in value due to their exceptional branding and marketing potential. Three-letter .COM domains are easier to remember and therefore have exceptional branding and marketing power. These premium domains are in high demand for business and investment.

There are over 148,000,000 registered .COM domain names. Of those, only 26 are repeating, three-letter combinations like AAA, BBB, CCC, DDD, EEE, etc. Many repeating three-letter domain combinations like the ones just mentioned will never be for sale because they're owned by companies that use them as their brand.

"Domain names like these don't come up for sale very often," said David Clements, CEO of Brannans Domain Brokers. "When they do, there is always competitive bidding. It's a remarkable opportunity for two different companies to quickly build their brands and grow their businesses with a short, memorable domain name."

About Brannans.com

We've delivered over 10,000 premium domain names in over 75 countries using over 20 languages. Even if it's not for sale, our domain buy service can help you get it. You deserve a specialized, professional domain broker service with proven success. We also execute strategies in appropriate ways for diverse markets and clients needing our domain sell service. We are domain name specialists and strong strategic negotiators; and no one will work harder than we will to get you the best possible outcome. We actively research, market, and creatively address every opportunity to maximize the value that we bring to you. Call or email us today to find out what we can do for you. We're available 24/7/365. Learn more: https://www.brannans.com

Story continues

Contact

David Clements

Direct: +1.404.400.4400 x885

Global HQ: +1.404.400.4400

Toll Free (US) 1.800.338.0750

New York 212.537.3862

Washington, D.C. 202.838.8002

San Francisco 415.480.6010

London +44(0) 20 3300 0139

Email: domains@brannans.com

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-global-domain-name-brokers-brannanscom-announces-two-domain-names-fffcom-and-hhhcom-are-for-sale-301178167.html

SOURCE Brannans.com, LLC