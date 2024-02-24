Leading GOP Senate candidate supports IVF

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Congressman Mike Rogers says he supports protecting in vitro fertilization care.

“IVF has been critical to helping Americans grow their families and realize the blessing of life and parenthood,” Rogers posted on his Senate campaign X account Friday afternoon. “I oppose any and all efforts to restrict access to IVF — period.”

Former Congressman Mike Rogers and current candidate for the Republican nomination to seek the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) X post supporting in vitro fertilzation. (WLNS)

IVF is a medical procedure that combines egg and sperm cells in a laboratory. Some of the resulting embryos are implanted in the uterus of a mother, while others are stored in subzero freezers.

The procedure became headline news this week because the Alabama Supreme Court ruled frozen embryos were children under the state’s constitution. The ruling came in a case involving a clinic where a patient wandered into the clinic, opened a storage freezer and removed some frozen embryos. The patient dropped the containers holding those frozen embryos, breaking the vials and destroying the fertilized cells inside.

Some IVF clinics in Alabama have put their programs on hold while the ruling is evaluated.

Rogers is among the leading Republican candidates vying for the party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate.

Businessman Sandy Pensler and former Congressman Peter Meijer are also among Republicans vying for that nomination. Neither has yet responded to an inquiry from 6 News.

Screen shot of email from U.S. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s U.S. Senate campaign blasting Republican Mike Rogers’ post supporting in vitro fertilization. (WLNS)

The leading candidate for the Democratic Party’s nomination, Elissa Slotkin, sent out a press release accusing Rogers of “hypocrisy” over the post.

Slotkin pointed out Rogers, while in Congress, co-sponsored legislation identifying human beings as people “including from the moment of fertilization.”

“But in 14 years in Congress, Rogers co-sponsored 4 different bills that would all have the same effect on IVF treatment as the Alabama ruling: making it impossible for millions of American couples to have a family,” Slotkin’s email noted.

Rogers co-sponsored bills in 2005, 2008, 2009, and 2013 that contained the reference to human beings as people from the moment of fertilization.

