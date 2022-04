Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Key shale-oil fields, slaughterhouses and cattle ranches are facing an extreme wildfire threat from a historic spring storm set to lash Texas with bone-dry gusts and the northern Great Plains with heavy snow. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over U