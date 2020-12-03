Leading Los Angeles Web Design Agency Revitalises Ecommerce for Local Business - Web Design Xpert

Web Design Xpert
·3 min read

California's Web Design Xpert is becoming a leading agency of choice to upscale the presence, performance and profitability of businesses on the Internet.

City of Industry, CA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California's Web Design Xpert is becoming a leading agency of choice to upscale the presence, performance and profitability of businesses on the Internet.

The Los Angeles web design and digital marketing agency utilizes a host of award-winning technologies, including WordPress, WooCommerce, and Shopify, to deliver performance enhancements for clients.

The team at Web Design Xpert has more than 20 years of experience in creating and marketing websites, having built in excess of over 500 websites and ranked over 60,000 keywords in Google and other major search engines.

Web Design Xpert offers web design, e-commerce, responsive websites, search engine optimization, growth marketing strategies, along with many other creative strategies.

Their experience enables them to design beautiful websites for a variety of industries, as well as building ecommerce online stores using award-winning software, such as Woocommerce and Shopify, for sellers who want to sell online.

The agency adopts a five-step process from initial contact to final delivery of a client's business needs. From the initial meeting to learn more about your business, they will then create a wireframe or prototype version of your website and then design the website professionally.

From there, they will turn the design into a functional website with a powerful background, such as WordPress, enhanced with a highly specialized digital marketing strategy based on the client's needs to generate business and exposure online.

Web Design Xpert combines the power of storytelling in today's terrain of digital news with the best practices for SEO and growth marketing to get brands in front of the right audiences. Among the many industries they have worked for include cryptocurrency, fintech, and sports media.

Their portfolio of previous clients includes Habitual, an original premium denim label with influences from New York and Los Angeles. The agency was commissioned to provide complete online website rebranding and responsive design. The website is 100% iPhone and iPad compatible with touch-friendly gestures for swipe, browsing, zooming and experiencing the featured collection galleries.

Web Design Xpert was also called upon by Antony Hoffman, a multi-award winning commercial director who has directed commercials for companies such as Nike, McDonald's and American Express to Mercedes and Lexus.

Mr. Hoffmann required an intuitive, responsive web experience that allowed for the director's featured work to be beautifully displayed across all platforms including iPhone, iPad and Android directly integrated from their Wiredrive.

Testimonials for their wide range of online services have been nothing short of five-stars.

Business owner Reagan Reynolds commented "(They)...helped me with my business Henri Lou Jewelry. The shopping cart was what I was most concerned about, and so far it has been great. They were fast and proficient. 100% satisfaction in my case!"

Another business leader, Kyle Cox, added: "Their work ethics, customer service and understanding of technology is phenomenal."

For more information or to get started, visit their website at https://www.webdesignxpert.com or send a text message to (888) EXPERT-48 or (888)973-7848. Or email them at info@webdesignxpert.com.


