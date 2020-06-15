Leading Philippine journalist found guilty in controversial cyber libel trial

Maria Ressa, editor and CEO of Rappler, arrives for her promulgation on charges of cyber libel - Getty

One of the Philippines most prominent journalists has been found guilty of cyber libel charges, in a verdict widely viewed as a test of press freedoms and attempt to silence government critics.

The ruling, which can be appealed, could lead to six years in prison for Maria Ressa, the editor of Rappler, one of the country’s most influential news sites, which has reported extensively on the brutal realities of a drugs war waged by Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippine president.

The verdict was issued by Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa in the Philippine capital, Manila, on Monday morning on a case that stems from a businessman's 2017 complaint over a Rappler story five years earlier about his alleged ties to a then-judge on the nation's top court.

Ms Ressa did not write the article and government investigators initially dismissed the businessman's allegation, but state prosecutors later filed charges against her under a controversial cyber crime statute that took effect in September 2012, months after the story was published.

Reynaldo Santos Jr, a former writer for Rappler, was also convicted. Both have been released on bail pending appeal.

Maria Ressa has often been critical of the Philippine government - Isaac Lawrence/AFP More

In a press conference following the verdict, Ms Ressa vowed to fight the verdict, calling the case "a cautionary tale" for the Philippine media.

“The decision for me is devastating because it says that Rappler is wrong,” she said in a news conference after the ruling. She appealed to journalists and Filipinos to continue fighting for their rights “and hold power to account.”

In an interview with ABS-CBN over the weekend, she accused the government of doing "legal acrobatics" to get the case to court. "We have done nothing wrong," she said.

As she walked into the court room early on Monday morning, she told the BBC: “This verdict has an impact on press freedom, not only in the Philippines but all around the world. The quality of our democracy is at stake.”

Human rights activists have warned the trial is intended to have a chilling effect on the media in the Southeast Asian nation.

Rappler has consistently run content critical of President Duterte and his administration, publishing detailed investigations into extrajudicial killings of the poor and marginalised that have often allegedly been linked to the authorities and their violent campaign against drugs.

Ms Ressa in particular has been hounded by the authorities, with eight active cases filed against her and her media organisation since President Duterte came to power in 2016, including alleged tax evasion and media foreign ownership violation. If convicted of all, she could face decades in prison.

President Rodrigo Duterte has waged a controversial war on drugs - Lean Daval Jr/Reuters More