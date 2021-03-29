Who are the leading prosecution and defence attorneys in Derek Chauvin trial?

Graeme Massie
·3 min read
&lt;p&gt;In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pre-trial motions prior to opening statements.&lt;/p&gt; (Court TV via AP, Pool)

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pre-trial motions prior to opening statements.

(Court TV via AP, Pool)

George Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis police, which was captured in shocking video, unleashed months of racial justice protests across the United States.

Now former police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee onto Mr Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, has gone on trial charged with his murder.

Deciding the case is a jury of nine women and six men, with nine identified as white, four Black, and two of mixed race, ranging in age from 20s to 60s.

Mr Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter and his trial is expected to last for several weeks.

The high-profile prosecution is being led by the state’s attorney general Keith Ellison.

Read more:

Minnesota governor Tim Walz appointed Mr Ellison to handle the prosecution just days after the killing when lawmakers expressed a lack of confidence in the Hennepin County prosecutor.

“Unfortunately, our constituents, especially constituents of colour, have lost faith in the ability of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to fairly and impartially investigate and prosecute these cases,” stated a letter from 10 members representing Minneapolis in the state House of Representatives.

Mr Ellison, a former congressman, is the first African American and first Muslim to hold the office of attorney general in the state.

During the pre-trial hearings Mr Ellison was represented by his team of lawyers, some of whom are working the case on a pro bono basis, meaning they will not be paid.

The prosecution is being led by the head of Minnesota’s criminal division, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank.

Outside lawyers include Steven Schleicher, a former federal prosecutor who handled jury selection for the prosecution.

Mr Schleicher, who is now a partner an Maslon LLP, prosecuted the case of Danny Heinrich, who admitted in 2016 to the abduction, sexual assault and killing of Jacob Wetterling in 1989.

Jerry Blackwell, one of the founders of the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers, and the CEO of Blackwell Burke, is assisting the prosecution team without charge.

Mr Blackwell handled the prosecution’s opening arguments in the case on Monday.

In private practice he has represented corporations including Walmart, 3M Company and General Mills.

Last June he won a posthumous pardon for Max Mason, a Black circus worker wrongly convicted of rape in 1920.

The prosecution team also includes former acting US Solicitor General Neal Katyal, who is now a partner at Hogan Lovells in Washington DC.

Mr Chauvin’s defence team is being paid for by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, as although he and three other offices were fired after Mr Floyd’s death, the Minneapolis Police Department still has membership.

The Association has a 12-member group of criminal defence lawyers who take its cases.

Mr Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, is a managing partner at Halberg Criminal Defense, and has been doing Association cases since 2015.

The judge in the case is Peter Cahill, who was appointed to the bench in 2007 and before that had run the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for 10 years and also had his own private law practice.

Recommended Stories

  • 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia’s Tigray

    Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes. This time, it is due not to the fighting, but to regional forces and militiamen from neighbouring Amhara seeking to settle a decades-old land dispute, according to witnesses, aid workers and members of Tigray's new administration. Amhara officials say the disputed lands, equal to about a quarter of Tigray, were taken during the nearly three decades that the TPLF dominated central government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

  • Aaron Ekblad to miss ‘extensive time.’ How will Panthers replace their top defenseman?

    A look at the possible trades and lineup changes the Florida Panthers could make to replace defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

  • Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Oilers

    Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly in the extra period and fired a shot that hit the stick of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl before bouncing in off defenseman Darnell Nurse’s skate and past goalie Mike Smith. “I’m going to take that, for sure,” Matthews said.

  • Woman Accuses Cuomo of Unwanted Kissing, Provides Photo of Incident

    Another woman has accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without consent, detailing the allegation and providing a photograph of the incident at a Monday press conference. Sherry Vill of Greece, N.Y., said that Cuomo kissed her while visiting her home in 2017 after it was damaged in a flood. Vill and her attorney, Gloria Allred, said they plan to notify state Attorney General Letitia James of the allegation. Allred said that Cuomo “suddenly grabbed [Vill’s] face and kissed her in front of her home” during the visit. According to Vill, who is married, the governor told her “you are beautiful.” “I felt embarrassed and weird…I felt he was coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one.” Vill’s son took a video of the incident, and during the press conference Allred displayed a picture of Cuomo kissing Vill. Allred shows photos of the day including one her son took. pic.twitter.com/vnTqN72Gl8 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 29, 2021 Vill added that a staffer subsequently invited her to attend an event with the governor, but did not invite any other members of her family. Vill made her allegations after eight other women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized for remarks that “made people feel uncomfortable.” The first woman to detail allegations against Cuomo, former aide Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent. An unidentified woman has alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse in the Executive Mansion, while current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath has said the unidentified woman described the alleged incident to her.

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surgeHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • 13-year-old buys car for $80, then causes fatal high-speed wreck, Tennessee cops say

    Police found the woman who sold the car, and now she faces charges.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • How the Giant Boat Blocking the Suez Canal Was Freed: Dredgers, Tugboats, and a Full Moon

    27,000 tons of shifted sand, 14 tugboats and the moon all contributed to the rescue efforts

  • 10th Cuomo accuser comes forward, says she was 'shocked' and 'embarrassed' when NY governor 'grabbed' her face and kissed her without consent

    Cuomo is facing an impeachment inquiry and investigations by the FBI and the New York attorney general.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

    All's well that ends well. A new video making the rounds online shows the crew of the Egyptian dredger Mashhour, which helped free the massive, traffic-blocking container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal for days by removing sand around it, proudly — and deservedly — celebrating their achievement. "Mashhour is number 1," they reportedly chanted in Arabic. The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021 The overall atmosphere on the canal was jolly after the Ever Given got moving again, with tug boats blasting their horns in excitement as they led the vessel forward. Joyful tooting from the tugboats that freed the #EVERGIVEN. Position update: the ship is 1.6 nm north of her stuck position...and still moving! Video: Egyptian Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/PIxe5us8KK — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surgeHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Vaccines Stop COVID-19 Infection, But Here’s Why You Still Need to Wear a Mask

    With new variants of the virus, experts advise that vaccinated people shouldn't shed their masks just yet.

  • Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson says team lied about rebuild

    Former Browns coach Hue Jackson said owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a contract extension midway through a winless 2017 season and that he was lied to from the start about the team's rebuilding plans. During a wide-ranging radio interview Monday with ESPN 850, Jackson said the Browns' efforts to improve while he was with them were flawed by philosophical differences. Jackson said he was never told by either Haslam or then-general manager Sashi Brown that the Browns were in a roster teardown or else he wouldn't have accepted the job.

  • The Biden administration is developing a national coronavirus 'vaccine-passport' program for Americans

    Under the plans, Americans could have to show a "vaccine passport" to enter some sports arenas, music venues, or restaurants.

  • NBA legend and certified goofball Bill Walton had a bizarre March Madness bracket and it was still better than yours

    Bill Walton bet big on the Pac-12 to show up in this year's March Madness tournament and is getting the last laugh.

  • 'Do you miss me yet?' Donald Trump hijacks Mar-a-Lago wedding reception to rail against Joe Biden

    Traditionally, wedding speeches are used to heap praise on a happy couple as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. But when Donald Trump grabbed a microphone at a Mar-a-Lago reception earlier this month, he railed against Joe Biden, Iran, China, the migrant crisis on the southern border and questioned the result of November's election in a rant that has been posted online. Dressed smartly in a tuxedo, the former president held court on the dance floor in front of a nervous-looking wedding band at the reception for John and Megan Arrigo, asking guests: “Do you miss me yet?” In a video obtained by TMZ, Mr Trump falsely claimed that Joe Biden, the current US president, had dropped sanctions against Iran and said that the situation on the Mexican border is a “humanitarian disaster,” the “worst that it has ever been” and is going to “destroy the country.” Speaking at the Florida resort where he has been staying since leaving office, Mr Trump said he had “turned off the news” but launched into a number of current affairs issues.

  • An engineer working to free the Suez container ship says the bow is still stuck and re-floating it was the easy part

    Egypt's president took a victory lap after the Ever Given was re-floated. But the most difficult work is ahead, according to a company working on it.

  • Lil Nas X and GOP Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota got into a Twitter fight over his Satan-themed sneaker range made with human blood

    The rapper told Noem to "do ur job" instead of tweeting about his shoes. The fight exemplifies the culturally charged battles embraced by the GOP.

  • Lindsey Graham parrots himself by again saying he'll shoot 'gangs' with his AR-15 in the event of a 'natural disaster'

    Graham made the same claim in 2019.

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.