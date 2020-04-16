Leading Provider in Telemedicine, Teladoc Health to Benefit from Consumer Shift Triggered by COVID-19

DUBLIN, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telemedicine Leader: Teladoc Health, Inc." company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the telemedicine market leader, Teladoc Health Inc. It also provides an overview of the telemedical industry, technologies, and solutions as well as global and North America market forecasts through 2027 for software and managed services.



Teladoc Health, Inc is a virtual healthcare company that provides six categories of telemedical related offerings: platform and program services, guidance and support, expert medical services, mental health services, telehealth, and integrated virtual care. Their business model involves contracting with individuals, healthcare insurers, employers, healthcare systems and hospitals for their remote services.



While cost reduction is often touted as the number one benefit to healthcare organizations for their services, the ability to extend care to the immobile population, such as elderly and rural-based individuals, represents a rapidly growing segment of their user base. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to be a major driver for telemedicine in general, and in particular, many of the Teladoc Health service offerings.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. ICT in Healthcare

1.2. Telemedicine



2. Teladoc Health

2.1. Company Background

2.2. Product Offerings

2.3. Virtual Services

2.4. Business Model

2.5. Industry Benefits



3. Telemedicine Forecasts

3.1. Global Telemedicine Market 2020-2027

3.2. North America Telemedicine Software Market 2020 to 2027

3.3. North America Managed Telemedicine Services Market 2020 to 2027

