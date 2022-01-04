Leading receiver Kobe Hudson says he was 'kicked off' the Auburn football team

AUBURN — Kobe Hudson, a bright spot in a struggling 2021 receiver room who represented the future of the position group, is no longer on the Auburn football team, he announced on social media Monday night.

Hudson's name was not entered in the transfer portal as of Monday night, the Montgomery Advertiser has learned. But the sophomore posted he "was kicked off the team" and that he did not want to leave the program.

Hudson was Auburn's leading receiver with 44 receptions, 580 yards (13.2 per catch) and four touchdowns. He made one of the plays of the year against Mississippi State, an astounding one-handed touchdown catch while held. He was expected to continue taking strides as the Tigers' No. 1 receiver in 2022.

He posted an initial farewell on Instagram on Monday night, saying, "To my Auburn family my first two years of college have been nothing short of amazing. It was a dream of mine since an adolescence to play in front of Jordan-Hare (Stadium). My whole motive when I came to Auburn was to be the best I could be on and off the field. To all of my teammates, y'all are my brothers and I love y'all for life."

He ended the post with a cryptic epitaph: "He from the north I'm from the south he don't understand me."

Later on Instagram, he added a new post saying: "I never wanted to leave Auburn ever ... I was kicked off the team."

Hudson went to Troup County High School in Pine Mountain, Georgia. He was the No. 19 receiver in the 2020 class when he committed to Auburn. As a freshman, he caught passes in five games, culminating with a three-reception performance in the Tigers' bowl game that foreshadowed his increasing role.

KOBE HUDSON ONE-HANDED GRAB FOR THE TD 😱pic.twitter.com/M6aIz3XYnL — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 13, 2021

In a new offensive system under Bryan Harsin and Mike Bobo, the 6-foot-1, 199-pound receiver caught his first touchdown in the 2021 season opener against Akron. Auburn fired receivers coach Cornelius Williams four games into the season. But as the position group struggled, Hudson was the most reliable at getting separation in his routes. He had a career-high 107 yards on eight catches against Mississippi State, and he caught touchdown passes in Auburn's last three games of the season.

The Tigers are also losing Demetris Robertson and Elijah Canion at the receiver position. They have a new offensive coordinator in Austin Davis and are searching for a new permanent quarterback to replace three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon in December.

Behind Hudson, Auburn's top two receivers this year were seniors (Shedrick Jackson and Demetris Robertson). This was Robertson's final season of eligibility, and it's unclear whether Jackson plans to use his extra year in 2022. Excluding tight ends and running backs, Auburn had three wide receivers who caught passes and are definite returners in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Kobe Hudson says he was "kicked off" the Auburn football team