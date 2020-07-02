Leading Tech Firm taps into Top-Notch Engineering Talent in Aguascalientes, Mexico

ArkusNexus recently announced the grand opening of its newest branch office in Aguascalientes, Mexico, a key milestone in the company’s ongoing plans for expansion and consolidation as a leader in the Technology Consulting and Software Development industries.

From its pioneer beginnings in the nearshore software development model back in 2003, ArkusNexus has steadily grown its team of passionate technology professionals by bringing a mix of innovative culture and proven work methodology to key technology hubs across Mexico and the United States, including offices in San Diego, Irvine, Tijuana and Monterrey.

“Aguascalientes made perfect sense for us. Strategically located in the heartland of Mexico, this new venture will help us tap into a highly qualified and experienced talent pool of engineers. As a technology consulting firm, exceptional staffing practices to ensure optimal service for our clients has been one of our company’s pillars from the get-go, and the opening of this new office is the latest step in this direction”, said Angel Sanchez, ArkusNexus Co-Founder and CEO.

Known for its dynamic industry and the unique warm mineral springs for which the state and it’s capital city are named after, Aguascalientes is host to many multinational companies and international trade events. Thanks to government investment in training programs and higher education, this capital city boasts a well educated and skilled population. Growing opportunities for its young labor market and the city’s safe communities have also attracted talented professionals from major neighboring cities, including Guadalajara and Mexico City.

Although the firm’s team in Aguascalientes is already 35 members strong, the new 7,000 ft2 office space will house and support up to 80 collaborators with fully equipped collaborative work spaces and state-of-the-art facilities.

“Timing was tricky, but despite the current challenges, the entire project only took us about three weeks to implement,” Sanchez explained. “Amid current public health concerns, employee safety and well-being was definitely one of our top priorities. Special measures were taken to ensure the new team was able to quickly leverage effective telecommuting practices, one of the many permanent perks available to our more than 250 engineers across the company.”

ArkusNexus has plans to open offices in more cities in the future in an effort to bolster its current talent pool, as well as venture into new areas of technology specialization to address clients’ evolving business growth needs.

ArkusNexus is a multinational software consultancy firm dedicated to helping companies leverage innovative software development capacities to grow and make their business ideas come true. For over 17 years, our passionate team of top tier technologists has offered alternative solutions to traditional outsourcing and in-house development through software consultancy services, remote software development, Salesforce consultancy and seamless AI Integration for Computer Software companies in the insurance, financial services, health, wellness and fitness spaces.

Contact Details

Angel Sanchez

+1 619-942-6366

asanchez@arkusnexus.com

Company Website

http://www.arkusnexus.com