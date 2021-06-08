Leading UK universities accept more than £40m from state-owned Chinese companies

Lucy Fisher
·3 min read
Great Britain and China National Flags&#xa0; - themotioncloud&#xa0;
Twenty leading UK universities have collectively accepted more than £40 million in funding from Huawei and state-owned Chinese companies in recent years, sparking concern among Tory MPs.

Research by the China Research Group (CRG) of hawkish Conservative backbenchers has uncovered details of some of the research grants made by major Chinese firms, some with direct links to Chinese Communist Party regime, since 2015.

Imperial College London accepted between £3.5 million and £14.5 million during this period from Huawei, the Chinese telecoms giant that has been banned from participating in Britain’s 5G network from 2027 amid security concerns.

This funding was channelled into research including big data machine learning and work undertaken by the engineering faculty.

Huawei also gifted a mobile phone handset in 2016 to the then-provost of Imperial, although it understood he did not use it.

In addition, the university has received at least £10 million from Sinopec, China’s state-controlled petroleum and chemicals corporation, and at least £6.5 million from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (Avic), a state-owned defence and aerospace conglomerate, since 2016.

Meanwhile, Huawei has given £1.1 million to Lancaster University for research on subjects including semiconductors, computing and machine learning since 2015, and £890,000 to York University for undisclosed research projects.

The institutions made the disclosures in response to freedom of information (FOI) requests submitted by the CRG.

Other universities, including Bristol, Exeter and Heriot-Watt, refused to disclose details of funding arrangements, citing commercial sensitivity. Southampton University claimed it would take more than 18 hours, the threshold set by the FOI Act, to retrieve any relevant information.

The true total of funding channelled from Chinese companies to British universities in recent years may therefore be much higher than £40 million.

Grants raise questions over academic independence

Tom Tugendhat, who leads the CRG and is also chairman of Commons foreign affairs committee, warned: “Chasing the money around British universities is revealing of connections and ties that will be seen by some as compromising academic independence.

The senior Tory MP told The Telegraph: “We need to know who’s paying the piper and where the tune is leading.”

The funding revelations come in the wake of a government crackdown on visas for Chinese postgraduate students wanting to study sensitive subjects in Britain, amid security concerns about espionage and intellectual property theft.

Ministers signed off the move to tighten the entry rules last autumn due to concerns that Chinese academics could be acquiring “dual use” technology that could benefit the People’s Liberation Army as well as boasting civilian applications.

On Tuesday, a Huawei spokesman said the company supports calls for clearer guidelines on how overseas firms should engage with UK universities, adding: “We are incredibly proud of our partnerships with UK universities which make a significant contribution to the economy, better connectivity, and the fight against climate change.”

Last year MPs on the Commons defence select committee claimed in a report that Huawei is “strongly linked to the Chinese state and the Chinese Communist Party despite its statements to the contrary”, citing its ownership model and the subsidies it has received.

Huawei hit back at the time, saying the report lacked credibility and was “built on opinion rather than fact”, urging people to “see through” the accusations. It has repeatedly denied that it is controlled or linked to the Chinese regime.

A spokesman for Imperial said: “We do not allow funders to interfere in our research, which is independent, open and transparent. We have robust measures in place to ensure academic independence.”

Lancaster University said in a statement that it “does not accept funding which would compromise academic independence… Externally funded research awards are subject to our ethics process, and any research that is sensitive would often have further vetting constraints applied.”

Southampton University said it had “robust processes” in place to assess the appropriateness of all funding offers.

York University said it was committed to transparency and accountability, and undertook research that aligned with "rigorous ethical values".

