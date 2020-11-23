Leading US business executives – including top Trump ally – call on president to begin transition
More than 100 business executives intend to pressure Donald Trump and his administration to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election and begin the transition process that has thus far locked out president-elect Joe Biden from the crucial planning period weeks before he inherits multiple crises.
A letter obtained by The New York Times from executives from Neuberger Berman and private equity firm Blackstone, among others, will demand General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy affirm the president’s re-election loss to Mr Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris, as the president and his attorneys press on with spurious legal challenges to overturn the results.
Ms Murphy, who was asked to meet with members of Congress, has so far blocked transition efforts, including funding for the incoming administration.
Absent from the signatures attached to the letter is that of Blackstone’s CEO and co-founder Steve Schwarzman – but Trump’s ally has admitted that his Democratic opponent has won the election.
In a statement to Axios, he said: "I supported President Trump and the strong economic path he built. Like many in the business community, I am ready to help President-elect Biden and his team as they confront the significant challenges of rebuilding our post-Covid economy."
According to The New York Times, several executives have also suggested withholding campaign donations to two vulnerable Republican senators in Georgia facing runoff elections that could determine whether the US Senate maintains its conservative majority.
A draft of the letter obtained by the newspaper reportedly says that “our democracy grows weaker in the eyes of our own citizens and the nation’s stature on the global stage is diminished” with prolonged transition delays.
“Withholding resources and vital information from an incoming administration puts the public and economic health and security of America at risk," the letter says.
Following calls with Democratic state attorneys general, New York attorney general Letitia James reportedly joined a meeting to discuss how business leaders in the state could convince Republicans to acknowledge president-elect Biden.
Her office did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.
The calls from influential executives also follow demands from lawmakers and Americans urging Congress to pass Covid-19 relief legislation, as Democrats hammer Senate leader Mitch McConnell over his refusal to pass the Heroes Act, which has been on his desk for months after its passage in the House.
Billionaire investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, who has not spoken publicly for months, told attendees at a recent event hosted by Goldman Sachs that “small businesses generally need plenty of help now.”
“And because it's so obvious, I think that the new administration will act promptly to extend help to small businesses,” he said during the virtual event last week.
"I would recommend the Republicans, Democrats, whomever, go to work to help small businesses because they are the future of this country," he said.
New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, renewed her demands for Covid-19 relief and small business protections in meetings with business owners last week.
She demanded Senator McConnell adopt the Heroes Act, which would fund a massive stimulus and financial aid package to millions of struggling Americans, and she also pushed for the passage of the Pandemic Risk Insurance Act, which would support businesses in the event of future public health emergencies.
That legislation was discussed in the House Financial Services Committee on 19 November.
"If our small businesses and its employees do not get relief, we will sink into a depression,” Congresswoman Maloney said in a statement.
