A leaf blower and how FBI arrested suspected El Paso bank robber in big hat

A suspected bank robber traveled more than 300 miles to rob a credit union in El Paso. He had done surveillance, taken photos and notes, and wore a disguise completely masking his face.

There had been a lot of planning, maybe too much. An abandoned leaf blower helped get him arrested by the FBI.

Sherman Edward Lester Jr., 45, who an FBI agent said resides in a little ranch outside of Tucson, was in an orange jail jumpsuit and sat handcuffed at a detention hearing earlier this month at the federal courthouse in Downtown El Paso, more than a year after his arrest in Arizona.

Lester is accused of being the masked gunman in the big hat behind the violent takeover robbery of the GECU branch at 10424 Vista Del Sol Drive in East El Paso on Sept. 2, 2022.

Lester has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge of bank robbery by force or violence after he was recently transferred from Tucson to El Paso. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Court documents indicate he could potentially face additional federal charges, including bank robbery, bank robbery assault and possession of a firearm and ammunition by convicted felon.

Crime: Teen arrested following shooting frenzy at Northeast El Paso apartment complex

On Sept. 14, 2022, Lester allegedly attempted to rob a US Bank located inside a Safeway supermarket in Tucson. A forensic analysis of bullet casings at both scenes were allegedly linked to Lester, who was arrested later that fall by FBI agents assisted by Tucson police.

During a Dec. 6 detention hearing at the Albert Armendariz, Sr. U.S. Courthouse in El Paso, an FBI agent testified about a lengthy investigation in Texas and Arizona resulting in Lester's arrest. Additional details were revealed in a criminal complaint affidavit obtained by the El Paso Times.

Gunshots fired in GECU robbery in East El Paso

At about 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2022, a man disguised in an elaborate yard worker outfit walked into the GECU branch on Vista Del Sol Drive, between Sumac and Yarbrough drives.

The criminal complaint stated that the robber locked the bank doors behind him with a large bicycle lock.

The robber had a handgun and was wearing a large straw hat, a yellow traffic-style safety vest, a dark face covering, khaki pants, a khaki long-sleeved shirt, a tactical vest, dark gloves and black boots.

Security cameras and GECU virtual teller machines recorded video and audio of the entire robbery, including when the robber got into an altercation with a patron and pistol whipped him, injuring his left cheek, the FBI said.

During the takeover heist, the robber complained about the cash he had received from tellers and demanded more money, firing his gun about five times inside the bank, including toward the feet of a customer and into an ATM, according to documents and the FBI agent.

Crime: El Paso teen arrested in Pizza Hut delivery robbery after allegedly bragging online

The robber threatened bank employees and customers that he would start "taking bodies" until police arrived and he would "start shooting (expletives) because I'm going to prison anyways," the complaint stated.

The robber was handed $10,850 before he exited the building, discarding the reflective vest and hat as he fled into a nearby neighborhood before escaping in an unknown vehicle, the complaint stated.

A $10,000 reward was offered by the FBI and GECU — each offering $5,000 — for information leading to the arrest of the bank robber. The FBI agent testified that tips were received from the public and three persons named by tipsters were excluded and cleared during the investigation.

The bank robber with the big hat

The robber's ethnicity was unknown during the crime since his face and skin were completely covered. The FBI agent noted some witnesses described the robber as "looking like Curious George," the fictional monkey from children's books and cartoons.

The witnesses were likely thinking of Curious George's friend, "The Man with the Yellow Hat," who wears a big hat like the robber. (The character's name is Theodore "Ted" Shackleford.)

Leaf blower linked to robbery suspect

Witnesses also remembered seeing the big-hat man outside the GECU prior to the robbery acting unusual, looking like he was pretending to work with a leaf blower by turning it off and on, the FBI agent said.

The leaf blower was found abandoned near the GECU. Security camera video showed the robber approaching the bank from the area where the machine was found, the complaint stated.

Once in the hands of the FBI, agents began tracing down the leaf blower. Agents found out who manufactured the machine, its serial number and other information, including learning that it had been purchased from an Ace Hardware store on Sept. 12, 2019.

When the FBI contacted the leaf blower company, agents learned the machine had been registered to Lester, possibly for a warranty, the FBI agent said.

Robbery attempt in Tucson

Twelve days after the GECU robbery in El Paso, an armed man fired gunshots during an attempted robbery of a US Bank branch inside a Safeway supermarket in Tucson, the FBI said.

Investigators soon closed in on Lester. An FBI SWAT team arrested him when he ran into the desert after he was stopped while driving a cement truck in the Tucson area. Agents seized his cellphone and a handgun. A search warrant was carried out at Lester's ranch in Marana, Arizona, the agent said.

A man suspected in a violent armed robbery of a GECU branch in El Paso was arrested in the Tucson area in the fall of 2022 by an FBI SWAT team such as the one in this file photo.

The GECU robbery was investigated by the FBI's El Paso Violent Crimes Task Force and detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit of the El Paso Police Department. Tucson police and FBI agents investigated the case in that city.

DNA, photos and notebooks

The FBI said that analysts matched bullet casings retrieved from the GECU and Safeway robberies to the 9 mm gun seized from Lester.

DNA tests matched Lester to the hat, leaf blower, vest and other items allegedly used by the bank robber, the FBI agent said.

The agent testified that he felt that Lester's voice matched the voice of the robber recorded on audio and video during the stickup. "He has a unique voice; to me, it's the same person," the agent said. Lester did not speak at the hearing.

More: Revolving door leads to arrest of suspect in Downtown El Paso Wells Fargo Bank robbery

During a forensic analysis of Lester's cellphone, investigators retrieved 28 different photos of the GECU in El Paso and other El Paso-related photos, the FBI agent testified. Agents suspect the images were taken while the bank was being scouted as a target.

The search of the ranch turned up notebooks filled with observations about other banks and information "like scoping out locations" with notes such as "too much traffic, too open," the agent said. Investigators suspect the notes had information for other potential robberies.

At the end of the detention hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Castaneda granted the prosecution's motion that Lester remain jailed without bond pending trial.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Leaf blower leads FBI to El Paso GECU robbery suspect