Leafline Industries, LLC Names Mitchel Chargo as General Counsel and Executive Vice President

MINNEAPOLIS, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leafline Industries, LLC, and its portfolio of subsidiaries in the legal medical cannabis business and CBD wellness business, have named Mitchel Chargo as General Counsel and Executive Vice President, effective March 2, 2020. In this role, he will lead Leafline's legal, compliance, and governance matters.

"We are delighted to welcome Mitch to the Leafline portfolio of companies and to our executive team," said Brennan McAlpin, Chairman of the Board of Leafline Industries, LLC. "Mitch brings considerable legal expertise, judgment, and entrepreneurial creativity to our companies. This is complemented by his extensive compliance experience. Mitch's breadth of experience makes him a terrific addition to our team, and we look forward to his contributing to the continued growth of the Leafline companies."

"I am thrilled to join Leafline's executive team at this very exciting stage in the company's evolution," said Mr. Chargo. "The Leafline portfolio is well-positioned to bring high-quality and reliable healthcare solutions to patients throughout the State of Minnesota, as well as innovative health and wellness products, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth."

Mr. Chargo brings more than 25 years of experience as a private practice attorney to this role. He worked for two of the largest law firms in the State of Minnesota and was an owner of his own law firm which had a footprint of offices in six states. Over the years, Mr. Chargo's practice has involved a broad mix of business, banking and commercial real estate transactions, legal compliance, and commercial litigation. Mr. Chargo graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors from both the University of Minnesota and William Mitchell College of Law (now the Mitchell Hamline School of Law).

About Leafline Industries, LLC

Leafline Industries, LLC is the parent company to Leafline Labs, LLC, a leading manufacturer, provider and distributor of legal medical cannabis in the State of Minnesota. Visit www.leaflinelabs.com to learn more about Leafline Lab's mission, team and products. Leafline Industries, LLC is also the parent company of Leafline Wellness, LLC, which markets and distributes proprietary brands of legal CBD products.

