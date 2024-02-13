League of Women Voters to discuss economic development

Feb. 13—{div class="xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs x126k92a"}{div dir="auto"}LEWISBURG — The League of Women of Women Voters of Lewisburg Area Forum series will continue on Feb. 20 with discussion on economic development.

Kim Wheeler, executive director, SEDA-Council of Government, will discuss "What's Happening in Central PA Economic Development?" during an event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Primavera, 2593 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg.

Wheeler's talk will focus on the changing landscape of economic development, the Statewide Economic Development Strategy and how those in the central Pennsylvania region can capitalize on it.

League members and the general public are invited to attend the presentation from noon to 1 p.m. An optional lunch is available beginning at 11:30 a.m. for $15.50.

Reservations are requested. Send an email to eat at the buffet to LWVLAForum@gmail.com before Saturday.{/div}{/div}