League of Women Voters of Geauga to host candidate forum

Jan. 20—The League of Women Voters of Geauga announced it will host one candidate forum prior to Ohio's March 19 Primary Election.

This event will be held Feb. 22 at the Geauga County Public Library's Bainbridge Branch, 17222 Snyder Road. To ensure candidate platforms are available to voters across the region, the event will be livestreamed to LWVG's YouTube channel, according to a news release.

Certified candidates in these contested races will be invited to participate:

—U.S. House of Representatives, 14th District: Elayne J. Cross (R); Dave Joyce (R); Ken Polke (R); and Mark Zetzer (R)

—Ohio Court of Appeals, 11th District: John J. Eklund (R); and Shelly Pratt (R)

—Ohio Court of Appeals, 11th District: Scott Lynch (R) and Colleen Mary O'Toole (R)

—Ohio Senate, 32nd District: Mike Loychik (R) and Sandra O'Brien (R)

—Geauga County Commissioner: Nancy McArthur (R) and Ralph Spidalieri (R)

—Geauga County Commissioner: Carolyn Brakey (R) and Walter Claypool (R)

In selecting this date, LWVG stated it examined published calendars for both the U.S. House of Representatives and Ohio General Assembly. Organizers also considered holidays, religious observances, government meetings, school calendars and known local events, the release stated.

Additional information will be shared at a later date.

The League of Women Voters of Geauga is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

They do not support or oppose individual candidates or parties, the release stated. Learn more about the organization at www.lwvgeauga.org.