League of Women Voters hosts One More Citizen co-founder as speaker at February lunch

Nanci Flores, co-founder of One More Citizen Inc.

SOUTH BEND — The League of Women Voters of the South Bend Area will hold its next Lunch with the League on Zoom at noon Feb. 9.

The featured speaker will be Nanci Flores, the co-founder of One More Citizen Inc., which helps legal permanent residents prepare for their naturalization exam and interview.

Flores will discuss the path to citizenship, challenges immigrants face in seeking to become citizens and how the local community benefits from the work of One More Citizen.

She holds bachelor’s degrees in social work and nursing and has worked in social work in community non-profits since 1987 and as a registered nurse in obstetrics and labor and delivery in her earlier career.

Over the last 17 years Flores has dedicated her work and efforts to founding and directing citizenship and immigration legal programming, English classes and free, bilingual non-immigration legal consultations at La Casa de Amistad and other area nonprofit organizations.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit lwvsouthbend.org or facebook.com/LWVSouthBend.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: League of Women Voters hosts One More Citizen co-founder as speaker