League of Women Voters laments lack of participation for Morris candidate debates

As Election Day approaches, the League of Women Voters Morristown Area has released a statement recounting the candidate forum debates it has hosted this year along with a list of upcoming debates in Morristown and Hanover.

The statement also listed debates it hoped to host, but could not because too few candidates were available or willing to participate.

“When a candidate declines to participate, it is a lost opportunity for their voters and democracy suffers," league President Nancy Hedinger wrote in the statement last week. "Nonpartisan candidate forums are a key element in promoting an informed and engaged electorate, which is the very basis of democracy. League candidate forums cover elections in all races, from the most local grassroots level to the national level."

The names and parties of the candidates the league could not book were not included in the statement. Candidates who did agree to appear were, for the most part, Democrats, according to a search of campaign sites.

With two more debates still to come, seven forums have been completed, including races for mayor and Board of Education in Dover, Madison council and school boards in Harding, Madison and Parsippany.

When is Election Day?

The league said it hoped to schedule 15 more debates in Morris County ahead of the vote, but could not because of "candidates' lack of response, refusal to take part, significant delays in responding, or requests for partisan conditions."

Election Day is Nov. 7, with all members of the state Senate and Assembly and several local school board and municipal races on the ballot.

Hedinger emphasized the nonpartisan mission of the league and stated that, "Numerous attempts were made to contact all candidates beginning in early August." But "in order for a debate to be strictly nonpartisan, in a party election, at least one candidate from two parties must participate. For the Board of Education, there must be at least as many candidates as seats."

The league also partnered with outside entities to present the debates, including the Morris County NAACP Branch and the New Jersey Hills Media Group. The Daily Record cosponsored the debates in Dover and Parsippany.

“The league applauds and thanks those candidates who have participated or agreed to participate in this year’s debates," Hedinger wrote. "The league will continue to seek to fulfill our mission of educating and engaging voters by offering nonpartisan candidate forums. We encourage the voters to reach out to their candidates and urge them to participate."

The statement listed completed and upcoming forums and those the group has so far had to scrap. Videos are archived for viewing on the league's YouTube channel, the group said.

Completed candidate forums

Dover Mayor: Participants were James P. Dodd and Dennis Touhey.

Dover Board of Aldermen: Participants were Claudia P. Toro, Gaile Rodriguez, Sergio Rodriguez, Wendy Huron Carmona, Michael J. Scarneo, William F. Shuler, Arturo B. Santana and William R. Inglis.

Dover Board of Education: Participants were Krista Seanor, Lorenna Garcia and Angela Ramos Gama.

Harding Board of Education: Participants were George Boyan, Alexander Anastasiou and Abhinov Singh.

Madison Council: Participants were Mike Martinez, John J. Forte, Robert E. Landrigan and Melissa Honohan.

Madison Board of Education: Participants were Lisa Ellis, Deirdre M. Ostrowski, Eric Fontes and David Duran.

Parsippany Board of Education: Participants were Nilesh M. Bagdai, Falgun Bakhtarwala, Balakrishna "Bala" Samaga, Cassandra Cogan, Wendy Wright, Nicole Dellafave, Lily Benavides, Deitria Smith-Snead, Timothy P. Berrios, Andrew Choffo, Matthew DeVitto and Kendra Von Achen.

Upcoming forums

Oct. 16: Morristown Council, Ward 4: Participating are Bruce Meringolo and Christopher J. Russo.

Oct. 16: Morristown seat on the Morris School District Board of Education: Participating are Arielle Shack and Elisabeth Wall.

Oct. 19: Hanover Board of Education: Participating are Christina Dunne, Brian Gibbons and Karen Mascolo.

Unscheduled forums

(Listed candidates agreed to participate.)

Legislative District 25 Senate: Christine Clarke

Legislative District 25 Assembly: Jonathan Torres and Diane Salvatore

Legislative District 26 Senate: No candidates agreed

Legislative District 25 Assembly: Brian Bergen

Morris County Commissioners: Jonathan Sackett

Morris County Clerk: Carolyn (Carrie) O’Brien

Denville Council at Large: Patrick Bieger

Florham Park Council: John William Upton

Mendham Borough Council: Melissa Rawley-Payne, Mark Vandenhende

Mendham Township Committee: Amalia Duarte

Mendham Township Board of Education: Roberto Strobel

Morris Plains Council: Melissa (Missy) Goyeneche, William (Bill) Houston

Morris Township Committee: William “Bud” Ravitz, Siva Jonnada

Parsippany Council: Judy Hernandez, Bernard Clarkin, Matt Kavanagh

Rockaway Township Board of Education: Oliver Borno, Noel Anderson

