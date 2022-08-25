Leah Occhi disappearance: Mother, law enforcement hope new technology will help solve case

Aug. 25—TUPELO — Thirty years ago, 13-year-old Leigh Occhi disappeared from the Honey Locust Drive home she shared with her mother.

Questions have abounded over the last three decades. Was she abducted? Did she run away? Is she still alive? Who is responsible?

Authorities hope advances in forensic science will shed some new light on the case. Over the years, many people associated with the case have died, one potential suspect last year.

This year, the Tupelo Police Department has gone through the limited physical evidence and resubmitted items to various labs.

Old evidence meets new technology

The methods of collecting evidence at crime scenes in 1992 seems antiquated compared to modern techniques. Blood evidence was typed to break down suspects into large groups. The ABO system was useful to eliminate suspects, but it would be another eight years before the Mississippi state crime lab could do DNA testing.

And once DNA testing was available to focus in on a single person, the early tests could use up an entire sample, leaving nothing for future testing.

Using the limited evidence — which included a bloody night gown — police in the past have been able to develop a DNA profile of Occhi. But technicians at the time found no blood, bodily fluid or skin cells that were foreign to the house and could have come from a suspect.

Over the last two decades, advances in testing allow lab technicians to find minuscule amounts of genetic material that can be invisible to the naked eye. And newfound DNA has used genetic genealogy in recent years to identify and track down suspects in long cold cases.

"We submitted some of the original evidence to hopefully find something they might have missed 30 years ago," said Tupelo police detective Sgt. Cassidy Jumper.

Police still work case as tips come up

While the new technology is amazing, it is not fast. Tupelo police can only sit, wait and hope.

Major Jerry Davis, who heads the TPD criminal investigative division, said putting new eyes on the case and looking at things from a new perspective is another way the department is still working the case.

How you can help

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leigh Occhi or details about her disappearance is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).

"There has been no further physical evidence after the glasses (were mailed to the family in September 1992)" Davis said. "We are still looking at things other than DNA."

Police are working with two national missing persons groups and still run down tips, which are few and far between nowadays.

"Occasionally, we get calls and follow them up," Jumper said. "We get tips, but nothing that would break the case."

Mother believes prime suspect died last year

Occhi's mother, Vickie Felton, has long pointed to Oscar McKinley "Mike" Kearns as a suspect. He was a Sunday School teacher at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where Felton and Occhi attended. He and Occhi also rode horses at the same stable off North Thomas Street.

Felton said Kearns' death last year will make it harder for the case to ever be resolved.

"It sure makes it less likely" Felton told the Daily Journal. "I only hope that maybe he talked to someone in his family before he died or maybe talked to somebody in jail. You always hear about jail confessions."

Less than nine months after Occhi was last seen, Kearns drove to Memphis in May 1993 and kidnapped a 9th grade girl he had met through the Tupelo church. On the pretext of driving her to school, Kearns took her to a remote spot in DeSoto County and sexually assaulted her. He then drove the 15-year-old victim to her school, where she contacted police.

He pleaded guilty to rape and served less than half of an eight-year sentence. Less than a year and a half after he was released, Kearns kidnapped a Union County couple and raped the wife. After another guilty plea, he spent about two decades in the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

He was released in early 2019 and died in May 2021 without ever talking to police about what, if anything, he knew about Occhi's disappearance.

During the initial investigation, he teased investigators by agreeing to take a polygraph if his attorney said it was OK. Then-attorney Joey Langston shot down that plan. Kearns refused all subsequent requests to be interviewed.

"The last time we tried to talk to him, he gave us a two-word answer," Davis said.

Felton still holds out hope that Occhi will be found alive one day.

"You hear about cases all the time where years later, something finally comes up or someone comes forward and the case is solved," Felton said. "Maybe she had amnesia or someone abducted her."

As the years roll on with no word and with possible suspects growing older and dying, she realizes that chance becomes less likely.

