Western countries are preparing for a possible hybrid attack on NATO's eastern flank, said to Pavlo Klimkin, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, in an interview with Radio NV on Jan. 16.

Klimkin noted that NATO countries are modelling these threats and getting ready for a possible "raising of the stakes" by Russia. Such modelling involves taking into account the probability of attacks, the likelihood of cyberattacks, hybrid warfare, destabilization efforts, election influencing, etc.

Klimkin also pointed out that threat modelling almost certainly took into account the issue of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons.

“The main thing is not to work according to a plan that has already failed,” said Klimkin.

“The military understands this, fortunately — but also unfortunately — better than many Western politicians.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine