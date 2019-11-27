Leaked Chinese documents give unprecedented insight into how Muslim detention centers in Xinjiang control detainees' every move

AP Photo/Andy Wong





Assistant Secretary of US Defense Randall Schriver said in May that "at least a million but likely closer to 3 million citizens" out of Xinjiang's population of 10 million have been held in detention centers, and recent satellite images have identified at least 465 facilities operating in Xinjiang.

Leaked documents from the Chinese government show the inner workings of detention camps in Xinjiang, where millions of ethnic minority Uighur Muslims are allegedly held under the guise of counter-terrorism efforts.

Xinjiang, located in China's autonomous western region, has a population of about 10 million citizens, many of whom are Uighur or other ethnic minorities. Assistant Secretary of US Defense Randall Schriver said in May that "at least a million but likely closer to 3 million citizens" out of Xinjiang's population have been held in detention centers, and satellite images have identified at least 465 facilities in Xinjiang. Interviews with people who were held in the camps reveal allegations of beatings and food deprivation, as well as medical experimentation on prisoners.

The highly classified documents, referred to as "The China Cables," were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). In them, officials laid out a manual for exactly how the camps in Western China are to operate, including how to prevent escapes, how to control disease, how to monitor prisoners' movements, and how to hide the centers' very existence from the outside world.

Preventing escape by double locking doors and 'strictly' monitoring bathroom breaks

Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis via Getty Images

The manual is referred to as a "telegram," and instructs detention center workers on how to keep the facilities "absolutely safe."

"It is strictly forbidden for police to enter the student zone with guns, and they must never allow escapes, never allow trouble, never allow attacks on staff, never allow abnormal deaths, never allow food safety incidents and major epidemics, and they must ensure that the training center is absolutely safe and free of risk," according to the telegram.

The documents detail strict guidelines for preventing escapes. Doors throughout the building "must be double locked immediately after being opened and closed," the telegram reads.

Uighur activities, including indoctrination classes, mealtimes, showering, family visits, medical treatments, and even bathroom breaks are to be "strictly managed and controlled," the documents show. Should detainees need to leave the facilities due to illness, the documents say, "they must have someone specially accompany, monitor, and control them."

Uighurs are banned from contacting the outside world and are always under surveillance