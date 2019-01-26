Leaked Crypto Exchange User KYC Data Doesn’t Affect Our Accounts: Binance

By CCN: Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, has recently put out a statement claiming that the leaked cryptocurrency exchange user know-your-customer (KYC) data isn’t from its users, as it uses digital watermarks on every user picture it collects.

Recently, CCN revealed a hacker going by “ExploitDOT” was selling leaked KYC data from cryptocurrency exchange user son the dark web, after seeing three pictures of individuals holding up a piece of paper with the word “Binance” and the date the picture was taken at in them, while holding their identity cards or drivers’ licenses next to them.

While these had the word Binance in them, the hacker advertised KYC data from leading exchanges, including Bittrex, Poloniex, and Bitfinex. While initially the cryptocurrency community largely dismissed the report as “fake news,” soon the hacker posted proof he/she does have leaked KYC images from crypto exchange users after seemingly feeling provoked.

Look at that! The crypto exchange customer data leak wasn't fake news #crypto #cryptocurrency https://t.co/B1Nqh64BWE — Francisco Memoria (@FranciscoMemor) January 24, 2019





Read the full story on CCN.com

.