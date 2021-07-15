  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Leaked documents appear to confirm a Russian plot to support Trump in 2016, Guardian report says

Tom Porter
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
trump putin handshake
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a joint press conference in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, 2018. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

  • Russia's Vladimir Putin approved a plan to help Trump win the 2016 election, The Guardian reported Thursday.

  • It cited papers said to be leaked from the Kremlin, which experts said appear genuine.

  • They lay out the chaos officials expected to follow a Trump win, weakening Russia's greatest rival.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Documents purporting to record a top-level Kremlin meeting show that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved an operation to help Donald Trump win the presidency in 2016, The Guardian reported.

The documents are said to be from a Kremlin meeting on January 22, 2016, a time when Trump was defeating challengers and whipping up outrage on his path to be named Republican Party presidential candidate.

The Guardian said it took steps to verify the documents. Experts told the outlet they appeared genuine, and its contents appear to correlate with other verifiable events.

Per the documents, Putin and top military and security officials were at the meeting. Public accounts describe the meeting as concerning events in Moldova, but the Guardian says its real subject was the US.

According to the documents, Putin approved an audacious plan by top officials to use "all possible force" to tip the balance of the election towards a Trump victory.

The documents contain a psychological profile of Trump, describing him as "impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual who suffers from an inferiority complex."

According to the papers, Russian officials believed that a Trump victory would cause internal turmoil in the US and weaken the US on the world stage.

It outlines US vulnerabilities including "deepening political gulf between left and right", as well as growing anti-establishment feeling under the Obama administration.

"It is acutely necessary to use all possible force to facilitate his [Trump's] election to the post of US president," the paper says.

According to the publication western intelligence agencies are aware of the documents.

The plan was said to have been drawn up in response to sanctions imposed by the Obama administration, punishment for Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014. Russia is said to have justified the election-meddling plan on national security grounds.

Multiple US intelligence agencies and congressional reports have concluded that Russia embarked on an ambitious campaign to help Trump win in 2016, leaking hacked DNC documents and spreading disinformation on social media.

Trump during his time in office repeatedly sought to downplay the Russian interference campaign.

The 2019 report by Robert Mueller did not find sufficient evidence to charge the Trump campaign with conspiring with Russia in 2016, though it did find multiple occasions where Trump officials welcomed Russian help.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in remarks to the Guardian described the report as "pulp fiction." Putin has for years denied that Russia interferes in US elections.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Kremlin documents support claim that Russia has 'compromising material' on Trump: report

    Kremlin documents obtained by The Guardian apparently support longstanding rumors Russia possessed damaging information about Trump.

  • Trump DOJ tried to seize Washington Post journalists' records over Russia leaks

    The Trump Department of Justice attempted to obtain the communications records of three Washington Post reporters via legal action over 2017 reports on Russian election interference and Russia's ambassador, court documents unsealed Tuesday show.Why it matters: The court order was lodged in secret the day before Bill Barr stepped down as attorney general last December.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Biden Justice Department s

  • US unemployment claims fall to 360,000, a new pandemic low

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits has reached its lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence that the U.S. economy and job market are quickly rebounding from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell by 26,000 last week to 360,000.

  • 'They should be executed!': How Trump 'boiled over' after news of his stay in the White House bunker was leaked

    'They should be executed!': How Trump 'boiled over' after news of his stay in the White House bunker was leaked

  • UK spy chief: hostile powers not behind racist attacks on soccer

    Britain's top domestic spymaster said on Wednesday that there was little evidence that hostile powers such as Russia or China were behind the racist abuse meted out to Black soccer players on England's team which lost the Euro 2020 final. The Premier League's data from their monitoring of abuse against players has shown that around 70% of cases involve abuse coming from social media users outside of the United Kingdom, a league source told Reuters on Tuesday. "Much of that kind of racist abuse that is out there is not itself the particular form of targetted state-led disinformation that would directly be a professional concern for my organisation," Security Service (MI5) Director General Ken McCallum told reporters.

  • Peru Finally Seen Proclaiming Its New President Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru may finally declare the winner of its June presidential election, ending six weeks of uncertainty amid revisions and allegations of fraud.The proclamation could come next Wednesday, or even sooner if there are no more appeals, Alexandra Marallano, a spokesperson for the nation’s electoral court, said in an interview.Barring dramatic changes, a rural union activist from a Marxist party, Pedro Castillo, is on track to win, after leading the vote count by a narrow margin of 50.1

  • US passenger, carrying wad of cash, allegedly gets into a fight, causes emergency landing

    The passenger is seen in photos carrying a wad of cash in his hands

  • US, Afghan's neighbors scramble to address Taliban surge

    A Taliban surge has put the insurgent force in control of key border posts, opened up fresh sources of revenue and rattled many of Afghanistan’s neighbors. In the Uzbek capital of Tashkent, a two-day regional meeting that begins Thursday was originally supposed to deal with “connectivity” in South and Central Asia, encouraging trade ties and transport issues. In recent weeks, the Taliban have gained control of key border posts with neighbors Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

  • Covid in Namibia: 'Fifteen of my relatives have died'

    Namibia is suffering one of the world's worst outbreaks of Covid, as ex-footballer Marley Ngarizemo can testify.

  • Joint Chiefs chairman fretted over coup attempt after Trump lost 2020 election: Book

    A top military official talked to confidants about the possibility of a coup in the aftermath of the 2020 election, according to a new book.

  • Trump accused of plagiarism as statement about Fox News host’s book appears to have been written by publisher

    ‘If you read this book, you’ll never lose an argument to a liberal, I guarantee it,’ Jesse Watters says

  • Gaetz joins calls to 'Free Britney' in LA

    U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz joined Britney Spears supporters outside the pop star's conservatorship hearing. The Florida Republican called for changes to legal arrangements like the one that controls Spears' finances and personal life. (July 14)

  • Kevin McCarthy raises $43.6 million in first half of 2021

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) raised $43.6 million during the first half of 2021, his campaign announced on Wednesday.The big picture: McCarthy's announcement comes after the National Republican Congressional Committee said it had raised almost $80 million during the first half of the year, its best-ever first-half haul during an election off-year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: McCarthy sa

  • Judge nullifies horse trainer Bob Baffert's New York suspension

    A New York federal judge nullified the suspension of Bob Baffert, his firs legal victory in the wake of Medina Spirit's positive medication test.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Showtime win dismissal of Roy Moore defamation lawsuit

    U.S. District Judge John Cronan in Manhattan said Moore's signed consent agreement barred him from suing Baron Cohen, Showtime and its parent ViacomCBS Inc over the July 2018 broadcast, including for intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud. Moore, 74, sued over an interview with Baron Cohen in Washington, D.C., where the former Republican chief justice of Alabama's Supreme Court expected to receive an award for supporting Israel.

  • Taiwan to get 2 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine

    Almost 2 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Taiwan on Thursday, consisting of direct purchases and a third donation from Japan, the government said, as the island ramps up inoculations, with domestic cases well under control. Taiwan had initially struggled with supply shortages, like many other parts of the world, to secure enough vaccines, and also blamed China for hindering its efforts, an assertion Beijing has denied. Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng said the newly arrivals would be 550,000 doses from AstraZeneca Plc and 350,000 from Moderna Inc, both part of previously announced direct government purchases.

  • Eric Trump’s ‘apoplectic’ breakdown on election night described in new book

    He reportedly also screamed at the campaign aides

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence was just vacated by a federal appeals court

    Joe Exotic's convictions in the murder-for-hire plot were upheld, and he's expected to be resentenced at a later date.

  • Nebraska hires Trev Alberts, former Huskers All-American, as athletic director

    Nebraska has hired one of its own to run the athletic department.

  • UAW factory workers ratify deal, will end Volvo truck strike

    The hourly workers voted 1,147 to 1,130 for the six-year contract, and will suspend their on-and-off strike that began in April. The UAW said in a statement that blue-collar members will return to work for their Sunday and Monday shifts. About 2,900 workers represented by the UAW have been on strike at the Dublin, Virginia, plant.