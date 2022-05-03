Leaked draft opinion appears to show the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen at sunset in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A leaked draft opinion obtained by Politico appears to show that the Supreme Court is ready to toss out abortion rights.

Justice Samuel Alito's reported draft opinion declares Roe v. Wade "egregiously wrong from the start."

The leak is unprecedented. The Supreme Court is expected to release its decision by June.

A leaked draft opinion obtained by Politico appears to show that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that granted women the constitutional right to an abortion nearly 50 years ago.

Politico on Monday evening reported on a 98-page initial draft majority opinion, purportedly authored by Justice Samuel Alito, which says that Roe was "egregiously wrong from the start."

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," the draft opinion reads, labeled as the "Opinion of the Court," per Politico.

"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives," it continues.

Insider could not immediately confirm if it was an authentic draft written by Alito. A Supreme Court spokesperson did not immediately return Insider's request for comment Monday night.

According to Politico, the draft opinion was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, forming the majority. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan are drafting one or more dissents, Politico reported. It's unclear whether Chief Justice John Roberts will join an opinion or draft his own, per Politico.

The leak is not the final language of the ruling nor the final vote. The actual decision from the court on this major abortion rights case, Dobbs v. Jackson's Women Health Organization, is expected to be handed down by the end of June.

The case concerns a Mississippi law that seeks to ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, challenging what's commonly referred to as the viability standard set in Roe, which is that states cannot prohibit the procedure before roughly 24 weeks.

The case is the biggest challenge to abortion rights in 30 years. Mississippi has directly asked the Supreme Court to overrule Roe, as well as another major 1992 abortion decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which established that states cannot impose an "undue burden" on abortion rights.

The nine justices heard arguments for the monumental case in December, when the court's conservative justices seemed willing to erode abortion rights.

"On the other side, the fetus has an interest in having a life," Alito asked during arguments about the viability mark. "That doesn't change, does it, from the point before viability to the point after viability?"

Following arguments, the court traditionally holds an initial vote on the case, and then a justice in the majority is tasked to write the draft opinion. Should the reported Alito draft opinion become the final decision, the court would side with Mississippi.

"Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences," Alito wrote of Roe, per Politico. "And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division."

Monday's leak is unprecedented in modern history. A draft opinion has never been released before a final decision. Politico reported that it obtained the draft opinion from a person familiar with the court's proceedings in the case.

"Very unusual. I can't think of another time in recent history that this has happened," I. Glenn Cohen, a professor at Harvard Law School who's closely followed the abortion case, told Insider on Monday evening.

"It's a draft opinion, so anything could happen," Cohen added, but Alito, a conservative, has been "signaling this for a long time that this is the direction he would go in."

Read the original article on Business Insider