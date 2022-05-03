Leaked draft opinion suggests Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade: CBS News Flash May 3, 2022

Reuters

Philippine presidential candidates will hold final election rallies this week as the campaign enters its homestretch, in a contest that has shaped into a two-way race between frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his main rival Leni Robredo. Marcos, the son and namesake of the ousted dictator who ruled the country for two decades, has a wide lead in polls over the incumbent vice president, Robredo, ahead of the May 9 ballot. Political analysts say his path towards the presidency has been aided by a decades-long public relations effort to alter public perception of his family, even as critics accuse the Marcoses of attempting to rewrite history.