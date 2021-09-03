Leaked email from a Silicon Valley investor reportedly shows her blasting Black Lives Matter as 'the true racists' and saying racism isn't a real problem in the US

A board member at VF Corporation reportedly calls Black Lives Matter "the true racists" in leaked emails. Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"I don't believe in Black Lives Matter," Veronica Wu reportedly said in emails obtained by Axios.

VF Corp is home to brands like Supreme, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, and The North Face.

A Silicon Valley investor and board member at VF Corporation reportedly said last year that Black Lives Matter are "the true racists," according to a leaked email obtained by Axios.

"I don't believe in Black Lives Matter," Veronica Wu reportedly said in the email. "If anything I think they are the true racists trying to stir up things to make this country going to socialism or even communism potentially," Axios reports.

At the time of the email, Wu was a managing partner at Hone Capital, a US venture branch of China Science and Merchants Investment Management Group. Her email comments were reportedly in response to a message from an office manager at Hone that the company planned to mark the Juneteenth holiday in 2020, Axios reported.

Wu is no longer employed with Hone Capital, according to her LinkedIn profile, which lists her current position as the founder and managing partner at First Bight Capital, a biotech venture capital firm.

VF Corporation investigated the Wu's email and found it to be "legitimate," but the company did not remove Wu from her position on the board despite the company's stance on racism and discrimination, Axios reports.

Wu and VF Corporation did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

VF Corporation is home to many well-known brands such as Supreme, Dickies, Timberland, Vans, The North Face, JanSport, and more.

Following the murder of George Floyd by Derek Chauvin, a Minnesota police officer many companies began speaking out against racism, police brutality, and the push for social justice.

VF's CEO sent a statement last year to all VF employees condemning racism at the company.

"Racism is not welcome at VF Corporation. It never has been and never will be," Steve Rendle said in a statement to all VF employees last June. "And while we as a company can't create a vaccine to eradicate racism from our planet, we can do our part to lead with purpose, inspire others with our actions, break down racial and ethnic barriers and be part of the solution."

