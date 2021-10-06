Leaked Grant Proposal Confirms Chinese and American Scientists Planned to Create Novel Coronavirus

Caroline Downey
·3 min read

A World Health Organization (WHO) collaborator, who reviewed a coronavirus research grant application unearthed last month, confirmed that the language of the documents suggests American and Chinese scientists planned to collaborate on the creation of a new coronavirus not found in nature.

The grant proposal, obtained by the analysis group DRASTIC last month, was submitted to the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in 2018 by the EcoHealth Alliance, an American research non-profit that planned to collaborate with Chinese scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology to create a new virus using the funding.

“We will compile sequence/RNAseq data from a panel of closely related strains and compare full length genomes, scanning for unique SNPs representing sequencing errors,” the application states. “Consensus candidate genomes will be synthesised commercially using established techniques and genome-length RNA and electroporation to recover recombinant viruses.”

The WHO source explained the procedure and how the brand new virus could still closely resemble the natural viruses it was derived from.

“They would then synthesise the viral genome from the computer sequence, thus creating a virus genome that did not exist in nature but looks natural as it is the average of natural viruses,” the individual said. “Then they put that RNA in a cell and recover the virus from it. This creates a virus that has never existed in nature, with a new ‘backbone’ that didn’t exist in nature but is very, very similar as it’s the average of natural backbones.”

While the grant was never approved, it provides further evidence that American and Chinese scientists were exploring gain-of-function research, in which scientists manipulate existing viruses to make them more transmissible and/or dangerous. Other EcoHealth Alliance grant proposals obtained by the Intercept also suggests the group and its Chinese partners were heavily involved in gain-of-function research.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who leads the NIH’s Institute of of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, has repeatedly denied in congressional testimony that any U.S. funding went to gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In an interview with the Telegraph, the anonymous WHO source suggested that artificial lab engineering could explain why a close match for Sars-CoV-2 has not yet been identified in nature despite a massive Chinese and international effort to do just that.

“This means that they would take various sequences from similar coronaviruses and create a new sequence that is essentially the average of them. It would be a new virus sequence, not a 100 per cent match to anything,” the WHO contact said.

The closest cousin to Sars-CoV-2 that’s been found in nature so far is a strain called Banal-52, which shares 96.8 per cent of the genome. However, for a virus to be the direct ancestor of another, the genome should be around a 99.98 percent match, according to the publication.

It was revealed earlier this year that the Wuhan Institute of Virology deleted its main database of samples and viral sequences months before the pandemic erupted. The Chinese government has sequenced the genomes of tens of thousands of animals living in and around Wuhan but has yet to identify the Sars-Cov-2 virus in nature, casting doubt on the natural transmission theory.

“If Sars-CoV-2 comes from an artificial consensus sequence composed of genomes with more than 95 per cent similarity to each other… I would predict that we will never find a really good match in nature and just a bunch of close matches across parts of the sequence, which so far is what we are seeing,” the WHO source said.

“The problem is that those opposed to a lab leak scenario will always just say that we need to sample more, and absence of evidence isn’t evidence of absence. Scientists overall are afraid of discussing the issue of the origins due to the political situation. This leaves a small and vocal minority of biased scientists free to spread misinformation,” he added.

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Revealed: Wuhan and US scientists planned to create new coronaviruses

    Scientists from Wuhan and the US were planning to create new coronaviruses that did not exist in nature by combining the genetic codes of other viruses, proposals show.

  • Daszak's coronavirus grant was rejected by Pentagon over ‘gain of function’ concerns a year before pandemic

    The Pentagon's research and development arm rejected a multimillion-dollar proposal by EcoHealth Alliance’s Peter Daszak in 2018 over concerns the experiments involved gain-of-function research and “could have put local communities at risk.”

  • Poll: Public greatly favors resettling Afghan interpreters and translators despite majority being left behind

    The public is far more supportive of resettling Afghan allies of the United States as opposed to resettling refugees without a history of assisting the U.S. in conflicts, according to a recent national poll.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • 3 Reasons You're More Anxious In The Morning (And How To Fix It)

    Are your stress levels rising when you do? Experts reveal what could be happening and offer advice on managing it.

  • Sony’s Extremely Popular Noise Cancelling Headphones Are Nearly Half Off Right Now for the Holidays

    All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Amazon is letting shoppers know to get their holiday shopping done early this year, with dozens of early-bird […]

  • A Blue Origin executive described his company as 'kind of lazy compared to SpaceX' in a 2018 internal memo, reports say

    Blue Origin execs discussed the "very long hours" expected at SpaceX, according to a 2018 memo seen by The Verge and Ars Technica.

  • Report: US Army could field two new vertical lift aircraft if service lives within its means

    The Army's pursuit to procure two future vertical lift aircraft by 2030 needs to have affordability at the forefront as it executes its programs, the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessment says in a new report.

  • Maintenance error caused Facebook's 6-hour outage, company says

    (Reuters) -An error during routine maintenance on Facebook's network of data centers caused Monday's collapse of its global system for more than six hours, leading to a torrent of problems that delayed the repairs, the company said on Tuesday. It blocked access to apps for billions of users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, further intensifying weeks of scrutiny for the nearly $1 trillion company. At a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday, a former employee turned whistleblower accused Facebook of putting profits before people's safety, which the company denies.

  • Japan signals more active role on China's tough stand on Taiwan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's new government signalled on Tuesday a more assertive position on China's aggressive posture towards self-ruled Taiwan, suggesting it would consider options and prepare for "various scenarios", while reaffirming close U.S. ties. Taiwan and broader relations with China are likely to dominate security policies and foreign relations from the outset of new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration. Tension has been rising over Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory to be taken by force if necessary.

  • Japan's Kishida, Biden agree to cooperate on China, N Korea

    Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held his first talks since taking office with President Joe Biden and confirmed they will work to strengthen their alliance and cooperate in regional security in the face of growing challenges from China and North Korea. Kishida, who was elected by parliament and sworn in Monday, told reporters that Biden reassured him of the U.S. commitment to defend the Japanese-controlled East China Sea island of Senkaku, which China also claims and has escalated its coast guard activity in the area. Biden provided “a strong statement about U.S. commitment for the defense of Japan, including ... Senkaku,” Kishida said, adding that the two leaders also reaffirmed they would tackle together the “challenges facing neighboring regions such as China and North Korea.”

  • Biden: China agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement

    "I've spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree ... we'll abide by the Taiwan agreement," he said. "We made it clear that I don't think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement."Biden appeared to be referring to Washington's long-standing "one-China policy" under which it officially recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei, and the Taiwan Relations Act, which makes clear that the U.S. decision to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing instead of Taiwan rests upon the expectation that the future of Taiwan will be determined by peaceful means.The comments to reporters at the White House -- made after Biden's return from a trip to Michigan touting a spending package - come amid escalations in the Taiwan-China relationship.China claims Taiwan as its own territory, which should be taken by force if necessary. Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedoms and democracy, blaming China for the tensions.Taiwan has reported 148 Chinese air force planes in the southern and southwestern part of its air defense zone over a four-day period beginning on Friday, the same day China marked a key patriotic holiday, National Day.The United States urged China on Sunday to stop its military activities near Taiwan.

  • Thousands of years ago, humans raised these giant, murderous birds

    It's often referred to as the world's most dangerous bird: The cassowary.

  • 'Chief dragon' is UK's oldest meat-eating dinosaur

    The remains from South Wales are few and fragmentary but recall the dawn of dinosaur evolution.

  • Russian actress rockets into orbit for movie shoot in space

    Actress Yulia Pereshild and her director-cameraman will spend 12 days aboard the International Space Station.

  • William Shatner says he's 'a little frightened' about going to space next week

    William Shatner says he's 'a little frightened' about going to space next week

  • What we lose when spaceflight goes private

    The new era of private spaceflight — heralded by the all-civilian Inspiration4 crew — is at risk of lacking the transparency of missions led by NASA and other space agencies.Why it matters: Companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin are trying to woo more customers in the coming years to help bring about their vision for humanity in space. Bringing in new customers hinges on those people having a clear picture of the risks of space travel. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • John Oliver And Danny DeVito's Takedown Of Teflon Will Stick With You

    "Last Week Tonight" targeted PFAS, the group of "forever chemicals" linked to cancer and other diseases.

  • Nobel in physics: Climate science breakthroughs earn prize

    The physics Nobel has been given for work to understand complex systems such as the Earth's climate.

  • The winds within Jupiter's Great Red Spot are gaining speed

    The winds of one of the most recognizable storms in the solar system — Jupiter's Great Red Spot — are speeding up. Why it matters: This weather report for another world is possible because the Hubble Space Telescope has been keeping a close eye on the storm for more than 10 years.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: Scientists using the Hubble have found the winds just inside the bounds of the spot have "increased by up to 8 percent from 20