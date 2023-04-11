Leaked intelligence document shows that Egypt, a longtime US ally, secretly planned to provide Russia with 40,000 rockets and gunpowder: report

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (front R) talks to Russia's President Vladimir Putin (front L) during a welcoming ceremony upon Putin's arrival at Cairo International Airport February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Egypt negotiated a massive weapons and gunpowder sale to Russia covertly, per The Washington Post.

The revelation was made public through a leaked top-secret document, which surfaced on Discord.

The US has said there is no proof that Egypt sold the 40,000 rockets to Russia, per the Post.

A leaked US intelligence document blew the lid on secret arms negotiations between Egypt and Russia, where Egyptian President Abel Fattah El-Sisi planned to provide the Kremlin with tens of thousands of rockets.

The Washington Post obtained a series of classified files posted in February and March to the gaming platform Discord. One of the files detailed conversations between high-level Egyptian officials over the sale of weapons to Russia.

In one document, Sisi instructs officials to keep the shipment and mass weapon production secret, "to avoid problems with the West."

The top secret document, dated February 17, features discussion from Egyptian officials about how to supply their Russian counterparts with gunpowder and artillery from Egyptian factories, per the Post.

Egypt has been a longtime US ally, receiving over $1 billion in military aid annually, while also deepening relations with Moscow under El-Sisi's rule, per the Post.

The revelation first reported by the Post could have a chilling effect on US-Egypt relations, and potentially lead to sanctions if Egypt did indeed covertly supply the weapons to Russia.

Last week, a trove of classified US documents leaked online, revealing new wrinkles about Russia's campaign in Ukraine and key details about Ukraine's military.

It's still unclear who leaked the documents, which could pose grave concerns for the US as some documents include classified analyses about China, detailed breakdowns of Russia and Ukraine's strategies in the war, and information about confidential sources.

The Pentagon has formally referred the leak to the US Department of Justice to investigate.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, Egypt's ambassador to the US and the spokesman for the country's Foreign Ministry told the Post that "Egypt's position from the beginning is based on non involvement in this crisis and committing to maintain equal distance with both sides, while affirming Egypt's support to the U.N. charter and international law in the U.N. General Assembly resolutions. We continue to urge both parties to cease hostilities and reach a political solution through negotiations."

US security officials told the Post that the large weapons deal never appeared to materialize in the past months.

The Pentagon did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

