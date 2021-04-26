Leaked interview with Iran's foreign minister may undermine nuclear negotiations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In a leaked audiotape that was part of an oral history projecting documenting the work of the current Iranian administration, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif admitted that his diplomatic efforts are often hamstrung by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which really calls the shots in Iran, The New York Times reports. "I have sacrificed diplomacy for the military field rather than the field servicing diplomacy," Zarif reportedly said in the recording, later adding that he has often been left in the dark about the government's actions.

The leak may have some far-reaching consequences at a critical juncture for Tehran, which is in the midst of renegotiating a nuclear pact with Washington and other governments and is gearing up for presidential elections in June. Zarif is associated with Iran's reformist political movement, which generally favors at least some form of engagement and deal-making with countries like the U.S. Per the Times, Zarif's supporters are now worried that his comments could reinforce "voter apathy and the idea that elected officials are not really in charge," making it difficult for their preferred candidates to hold off hardliners in the upcoming contest.

Plus, the tape could directly affect the nuclear talks themselves. "This ties the hands of the negotiators," Sina Azodi, a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council who focuses on Iran, told the Times. "It represents Zarif as someone who is not trustworthy domestically, and overall paints a picture that Iran's foreign policy is dictated by theater policies of the military and Zarif is a nobody." Read more at The New York Times.

More stories from theweek.com
5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers
Joy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'
Is Biden too boring for Republicans to beat?

Recommended Stories

  • In leaked recording, Iran's Zarif criticises Guards' influence in diplomacy

    Iran's top diplomat complained in a leaked recording that the elite Revolutionary Guards had more influence in foreign affairs and the country's nuclear dossier than him, in remarks that shine a light on ties between the government and the powerful force. Relations between pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani's government and the Guards are important because the influence of the hardline paramilitary force is so great that it can disrupt any rapprochement with the West if it feels this would endanger its economic and political interests. The Guard's traditional scepticism about any cultivation of detente with Washington may become relevant if talks between Iran and world powers advance efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by President Donald Trump three years ago.

  • Syria rights group urges world to reject presidential vote

    A leading Syrian rights group Monday called on the international community to reject next month’s presidential elections because they will take place under the rule of President Bashar Assad, who is implicated in war crimes. Paris-based Syrian Network for Human Rights, describing the elections as a sham, said the vote was scheduled by Assad’s government in violation of a U.N.-charted path toward a political resolution to the decade-old war. According to the 2015 resolution, presidential elections should take place only after drafting a new constitution that allows for a free and competitive vote.

  • Dominic Cummings to accuse Boris Johnson of putting lives at risk by blocking border closure plan

    Dominic Cummings will accuse Boris Johnson of blocking plans to close Britain's borders and putting lives at risk by failing to prevent the spread of Covid from abroad early in the pandemic. The Prime Minister's former chief adviser is expected to tell MPs next month that he backed plans by Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, to ban flights from Covid hotspots such as Iran or impose quarantine on passengers. However, he will say the plans were overruled by Mr Johnson, who his allies say took the "ideological and libertarian" view that he wanted to keep "global Britain's borders open" despite the risks of importing the virus. Mr Cummings and his allies are said by sources to feel "vindicated" by the Government's subsequent border crackdown, which banned foreign travel from "red list" countries and imposed hotel quarantine on UK residents returning from them to the UK. His criticism of the Government's failure to take a tougher approach on borders is expected to be a key part of his evidence to a joint inquiry by the health and science select committees on May 26 into the lessons to be learned from the pandemic. He is also expected to criticise Mr Johnson for putting lives at risk by delaying the introduction of a second lockdown until November.

  • Twitter Agrees To Block Tweets Critical Of India Government's COVID-19 Response

    As India struggles with new COVID-19 surge, the nation's government and Twitter take action against criticism.

  • Israeli energy giant plans $1.1B gas deal with UAE company

    One of Israel's biggest energy companies plans to sell its share of a large offshore gas field to a firm based in the United Arab Emirates for an estimated $1.1 billion, the biggest such deal since the two countries normalized ties last year. Delek Drilling, owned by the Israeli billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva, said Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Mubadala Petroleum, part of a conglomerate owned by the government of Abu Dhabi. The proposed deal was detailed in a notification filed with Israeli authorities.

  • UAE urges Israel to stop Jerusalem violence in rare rebuke

    The United Arab Emirates on Monday warned that any moves to change the historic identity of Jerusalem threaten peace, and called on Israel to put an end to violence following the latest clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in the city. The statement was a rare rebuke of Israel by the UAE, which has welcomed tens of thousands of Israeli tourists and signed a slew of deals to strengthen bilateral ties since the administration of President Donald Trump brokered a historic and surprise deal to normalize relations between the two countries some seven months ago. The UAE move laid the path for Bahrain and Sudan to also formalize ties with Israel.

  • Unreturned Sabrina the Teenage Witch VHS leads to US woman’s arrest warrant

    Caron McBride discovered criminal record for felony embezzlement over 1999 rental when applying for driver’s license A still from Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Photograph: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images It was an honest mistake from a bygone era, but neglecting to return a Sabrina the Teenage Witch VHS tape rented 22 years ago earned an Oklahoma woman a criminal record for felony embezzlement. Caron McBride, 52, discovered the charges earlier this month after she got married and applied for a driver’s license under her new last name in Texas. She was told to call the Cleveland county district attorney’s office in Oklahoma, which told her there was a warrant for her arrest for failing to return the video of the children’s show that records indicate she rented in 1999. “I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea,” McBride told Fox25. “Meanwhile, I’m a wanted felon for a VHS tape.” McBride said she has no recollection of renting the video from a store that closed in 2008. But she believes she knows how it might have happened. “I had lived with a young man, this was over 20 years ago. He had two kids, daughters that were eight, 10 or 11 years old, and I’m thinking he went and got it and didn’t take it back or something. “I mean, I didn’t try to deceive anyone over Samantha [sic] the Teenage Witch. I swear.” McBride said she had suddenly been let go from several jobs over the last 20 years, which now made sense. “This is why, because when they ran my criminal background check all they’re seeing is those two words: felony embezzlement.” A spokesperson for the Cleveland district attorney told Fox25 it planned to dismiss the case.

  • Zendaya Wears Show-Stopping Look (with Over $6 Million Of Diamonds!) to Present at 2021 Oscars

    Zendaya delivered another memorable Oscars fashion moment as she made her way down the carpet

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 26

    More than 1.2 million people in South Carolina have completed vaccination against COVID-19.

  • Wreckage of missing Indonesian submarine found on ocean floor

    Indonesia's military announced Sunday that a missing navy submarine carrying 53 crew members has been found cracked apart on the seafloor off the coast of Bali. There were no survivors. The submarine lost contact earlier this week while conducting a torpedo drill, but the navy held out hope that it would resurface until Saturday when debris from the vessel was discovered floating in the Bali Sea, confirming fears that it had sunk. An underwater robot equipped with cameras reportedly found the submarine at a depth of 2,750 feet, far deeper than the German-built KRI Nanggala 402's collapse depth — the point at which the hull could no longer withstand the water pressure — of 655 feet. It's still unclear what caused the submarine, which had been in service in Indonesia since 1981, to sink. Read more at The Associated Press and Al Jazeera. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'Is Biden too boring for Republicans to beat?

  • Mortgage rates dip below 3% again and provide new refinance savings

    The lowest rates in about two months offer a huge opportunity for borrowers.

  • ICU nurse finds inspiration in Curry's motivational verse

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Intensive care unit nurse Shelby Delaney has depended on Stephen Curry's ''I Can Do All Things'' go-to motivational verse so many times over the years. Now, she has another incredible option: Curry took the game-worn uniform off his back Sunday night after scoring 37 points in a win over Sacramento, signed it and gave it to this extra-special essential worker. Delaney's husband, Robert Crowley, threw his hands in the air urging fans to cheer.

  • Obi Toppin sent Knicks’ bench into a frenzy after a pair of 3-pointers

    A pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter by Toppin earned quite a reaction by the Knicks' bench.

  • SOS messages, panic as virus breaks India's health system

    Dr. Gautam Singh dreads the daily advent of the ventilator beeps, signaling that oxygen levels are critically low, and hearing his critically ill patients start gasping for air in the New Delhi emergency ward where he works. Like other doctors across the country, which on Monday set another record for new coronavirus infections for a fifth day in a row at more than 350,000, the cardiologist has taken to begging and borrowing cylinders of oxygen just to keep his most critical patients alive for one more day. On Sunday evening, when the oxygen supplies of other nearby hospitals were also near empty, the desperate 43-year-old took to social media, posting an impassioned video plea on Twitter.

  • 7 takeaways from Chris Ballard’s pre-draft press conference

    Takeaways from Ballard's press conference.

  • Glenn Close’s ‘Da Butt’ Oscar Moment Was Clearly the Work of Questlove

    From Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” drowning out an announcer to Rita Moreno walking on to the theme of “The Electric Company,” the ‘70s childrens’ TV show in which she starred, there was never any question who was behind the ones and twos at the Oscars on Sunday night: Questlove, Roots co-founder and drummer, musical […]

  • AP PHOTOS: Mass funeral pyres reflect India's COVID crisis

    Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of COVID-19 victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks for kindling, as a record surge of illness is collapsing India's tattered health care system. India's surge in coronavirus infections, growing at the fastest pace in the world, has left families and patients pleading for oxygen outside hospitals, the relatives weeping in the street as their loved ones die while waiting for treatment. The 350,179 new cases pushed India’s total past 17 million, behind only the United States.

  • Diana Kellogg Thoughtfully Designs a New School in Rural India

    The all-girls grade school will house over 400 students in the middle of Rajasthan’s Thar Desert

  • How good can RJ Barrett be for the Knicks? | SportsNite

    Chris Williamson, Ashley Nicole Moss, and John Jastremski break down a big game from RJ Barrett, as he helped the Knicks win their 9th straight game. How good can RJ Barrett eventually be, as he continues to develop in the New York spotlight?

  • Syrian refugees face Ramadan penury amid Lebanon's economic ruin

    Hussein al-Khaled and his family have lived in a makeshift hut in Lebanon for a decade since fleeing the war in neighbouring Syria, but this year COVID and economic collapse are making it even harder to spend Ramadan away from home. Khaled, his wife and their 11 children share a two-room hut made of wood and tarpaulin in an informal refugee camp in a field in the Bekaa Valley town of Bar Elias, and are now reliant on aid donations because there is no work to be found. His wife, who goes by Um Ahmad which means mother of Ahmad, said the family could no longer afford enough oil to fry potatoes for dinner when they break their daily Ramadan fast at sundown.