Leaked letters show AstraZeneca vaccine commitment not as Thailand claimed

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration photo
Panu Wongcha-um
·3 min read

By Panu Wongcha-um

BANGKOK (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc has told Thailand it should be able to supply around 6 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine per month, leaked correspondence showed, contradicting assertions by Thai officials that the government had been promised 10 million.

Thailand's push for 10 million monthly doses comes as it considers imposing vaccine export curbs on Thai-manufactured vaccine to shore up domestic supplies, a move that could create problems for its neighbours, some of which are battling similar or more severe coronavirus crises.

But a June 25 letter by AstraZeneca to Thailand's health minister showed that the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker had offered to supply just 5-6 million doses a month to Thailand from a local plant, or one third of the amount produced by its partner Siam Bioscience, which is owned by Thailand's king.

"I hope you will be pleased that this is nearly twice the volume we discussed during our meeting," AstraZeneca's vice president of global corporate affairs, Sjoerd Hubben, said in the letter, referring to a September 2020 meeting with Thai officials.

At that meeting, the government officials estimated Thailand required around 3 million doses per month, Hubben wrote.

The correspondence was first reported by Isara news agency and later seen by Reuters.

AstraZeneca also explained at the September meeting that Thailand had an opportunity to procure more via the international COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme, Hubben said in the letter.

Thailand, which never made supply deals with COVAX, instead decided in January to buy 26 million doses from AstraZeneca and another 35 million doses in May, the letter showed.

The director-General of the Thai Disease Control Department, Opas Karnkawinpong, confirmed on Sunday that the letter was authentic. He told reporters the 3 million figure had been a rough estimate and Thailand had formally asked AstraZeneca in April 2021 to provide 10 million monthly doses.

He did not say whether AstraZeneca had agreed to that, and said it was understood that vaccine availability depended on output and volume might need to be agreed on a monthly basis.

AstraZeneca had no comment on Monday on the leaked letter.

The letter also detailed AstraZeneca's supply commitments of nearly 114 million doses elsewhere in Asia - a supply chain that has become uncertain due to potential export restrictions by the Thai government.

It planned to supply 50 million doses to Indonesia, 30 million to Vietnam, 16.5 million to the Philippines, 10 million to Taiwan and 6.4 million to Malaysia, the letter showed.

Opposition lawmaker Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn said Thai authorities were prepared for neither a global supply shortage nor the severe impact of variants of concern.

"The government was over-confident about the situation when making these plans," he told Reuters on Monday. "They have been very slow and careless."

Thailand has inoculated just 5.2% of its population so far.

A source with knowledge of Thailand's AstraZeneca agreement said 61 million doses, or about a third of the local factory's agreed output, would be delivered to Thailand overall, but no monthly volume commitment had ever been agreed.

(Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect arrested after commenting on police Facebook post

    Lorraine Graves is charged with being an accessory to murder.

  • Thailand warns daily COVID-19 cases could hit 30,000 in worst case

    Thailand's COVID-19 task force on Monday called on people to follow stricter containment measures, warning that without cooperation record daily infection rates could roughly treble to reach 30,000 under a worst-case scenario. Thailand could see daily infections of more than 30,000 if the public did not comply, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the country's COVID-19 task force, told a briefing.

  • Red Cross staff to join migrant rescue boat in Mediterranean

    A France-based migrant rescue organization soon will be getting medical and other assistance aboard its charity ship in the Mediterranean. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, known as IFRC, said Monday that its teams will go aboard the Ocean Viking rescue ship starting in August in the central Mediterranean Sea. Rescue ships often host the migrants aboard for days until Italy or Malta grants permission to dock and disembark the passengers.

  • Ohio mother charged after allegedly shooting son, 5, in knees

    An Ohio woman has been charged with felony endangerment after police say she shot her own 5-year-old son in his […] The post Ohio mother charged after allegedly shooting son, 5, in knees appeared first on TheGrio.

  • J&J may file bankruptcy for talc products -sources

    Johnson & Johnson may split into two companies to offload its Baby Powder liabilities and seek bankruptcy protection, according to seven people familiar with the matter.Some sources told Reuters exclusively J&J could use a Texas “divisive merger” law which allows a company to split into two entities.One would be for its Baby Powder and other talc products, which tens of thousands of plaintiffs allege contained asbestos and caused cancer.J&J’s newly split company could then pursue bankruptcy, which may result in lower payouts for cases that have not been settled.Plaintiffs’ lawyers view the move as one that skirts potentially expensive settlements, while companies view it as a way to confine many lawsuits to one court.In a statement to Reuters, a J&J talc product subsidiary said the company “has not decided on any particular course of action in this litigation other than to continue to defend the safety of talc.”Some sources have said J&J could ultimately abandon the idea altogether.A 2018 Reuters investigation found J&J knew for decades that a known carcinongen, asbestos, lurked in its Baby Powder and other talc products.The company stopped selling Baby Powder in the U.S. and Canada in May last year, but maintains its products are safe and asbestos-free.It now faces legal actions from more than 30,000 plaintiffs, including women battling ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

  • KTV, Jurong Fishery Port COVID clusters linked: Ong Ye Kung

    The two COVID-19 clusters at the KTV lounges – the largest community cluster reported in Singapore to date – and the Jurong Fishery Port are linked, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday (19 July).

  • Uyghur American: I was born in a Chinese reeducation camp. I will always fight China's lies.

    Uyghur children shaped by our mothers’ sufferings, our fathers’ toil, and our homelands’ tribulations, will not rest until China's lies are exposed.

  • Delta variant: Which Asian countries are seeing rising cases?

    Some Asian countries are now seeing rising coronavirus infections - is that down to the Delta variant?

  • US and allies blame China's spy agency for 'really eye-opening' cyberattacks

    Cyberattackers linked to a Chinese spy agency conducted a major ransomware attack against an American company, adding a new layer of complexity to a threat usually attributed to Russia, according to President Joe Biden’s administration.

  • ‘My life is in danger. Come save my life.’ Haitian president’s desperate final pleas

    The call came at 1:34 a.m. Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was on the other line, was in difficulty, and he needed reinforcement.

  • 'Pingdemic': English businesses buckle under COVID isolation demands

    England's railways, supermarkets and pubs warned the government on Monday that a COVID tracing app, which has told hundreds of thousands of workers to isolate, was wrecking the recovery and pushing supply chains to the brink of collapse. Alerts, or pings, sent out by the official app have caused huge disruption in schools, businesses and the healthcare system, just as the government lifts nearly all restrictions in England to help drive an economic recovery. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, finance minister Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid are all currently isolating.

  • Protesters want 'freedom' amid Macron vaccine push

    Over one hundred thousand people marched across France, Saturday, to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to force the vaccination of health workers and require a COVID-19 vaccine certificate - or negative test - to gain entry to bars, restaurants and movie theaters.Demonstrators say Macron’s sweeping measures - announced this week to fight a surge in covid infections - infringe on their freedom of choice.PROTESTER, CHRYSTELLE: ”Vaccinations are really about individual freedom, everyone can choose, that's not the theme here today. The theme is about the absence of freedom that is unfortunately continuing to grow in this country. That's it, they're taking away our freedoms little by little. Vaccinated or not, we are all together!”One demonstrator in Paris was seen dressed as the Statue of Liberty. Some signs read: "No to the health passport." Macron’s announcement had already prompted demonstrations earlier this week in Paris, where police had fired tear gas to disperse some protesters.Marches across the country also included "yellow vest" protesters seeking to revive the anti-government movement curbed by coronavirus lockdowns.Earlier on Saturday, the office of Prime Minister Jean Castex said France would reinforce restrictions on unvaccinated travelers from a series of countries to fight the surge of COVID infections.The average number of new infections in France has rebounded to reach nearly 11,000 per day.

  • China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets

    As tensions mount between China and the United States, automakers in the West are trying to reduce their reliance on a key driver of the electric vehicle revolution - permanent magnets, sometimes smaller than a pack of cards, that power electric engines. Most are made of rare earth metals from China. China has grown to dominate production, and with demand for the magnets on the rise for all forms of renewable energy, analysts say a genuine shortage may lie ahead.

  • BTS Launch ‘Permission to Dance’ Video Challenge Exclusively on YouTube Shorts

    YouTube has turned to K-pop megastars BTS — and their global ARMY fanbase — to juice up the platform’s Shorts video-clips feature. BTS and YouTube officially announced the Permission to Dance Challenge, inviting people around the world to record and share their own 15-second versions of the group’s music video for their recently released hit. […]

  • U.S. and Vietnam agree to ease tension over Asian country’s currency policy

    The U.S. Treasury and Vietnam's central bank announced Monday they've reached a mutual understanding to ease American concerns that Vietnam has been manipulating its currency.

  • All eyes are on India’s brightest Zomato

    Whether that pressure is warranted is a discussion in and of itself, but today, we’ll focus on the ripple effects of India’s first unicorn IPO: Zomato. Food delivery startup Zomato, set to start trading public shares next week, has been labeled by journalists and industry experts as India’s biggest tech public offering to date. The company could be valued at up to $8.6 billion in its public debut, and early indications of investor interest were strong.

  • 'The government is losing ground' residents say as gangs take territory in Venezuela's capital

    The warning told residents in Venezuela's capital shooting would not soon stop. By then barrio residents had already been sheltering in place for more than half a day, whole families prone on the floor to avoid unrelenting gunfire. The pitched gun battles between police and a collection of gangs at least 300-strong based in a cluster of barrios in western Caracas are another sign President Nicolas Maduro is losing control over parts of Venezuela, which is suffering from a deep economic crisis and a protracted breakdown of the rule of law.

  • Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch on Friday

    Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its peer Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) have both been left out of the 2021 stock market rally as investors chase exciting growth potential in the tech and e-commerce niches. Both consumer staples giants report earnings results in late July and will update investors on their profit trends and cash return targets. Kimberly-Clark steps up to the plate a few days earlier than P&G, so let's look at what shareholders will be looking to hear on July 23 from the owner of the Kleenex tissue and Huggies diaper brands.

  • Evangelical support for Israel is neither permanent nor inevitable

    President Trump's evangelical supporters cheered the 2018 move of of the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Ariel Schalit/APIsrael’s former ambassador to the U.S., Ron Dermer, made waves in May 2021 when he publicly suggested that Israel should prioritize its relationship with American evangelicals over American Jews. Dermer described evangelicals as the “backbone of Israel’s support in the United States.” By contrast, he described American Jews as “disproportionately among [Isra

  • California launches largest free school lunch program in US

    When classrooms in California reopen for the fall term, all 6.2 million public school students will have the option to eat school meals for free, regardless of their family’s income. The undertaking, made possible by an unexpected budget surplus, will be the largest free student lunch program in the country. School officials, lawmakers, anti-hunger organizations and parents are applauding it as a pioneering way to prevent the stigma of accepting free lunches and feed more hungry children.