Leaked report reveals where ShotSpotter's hidden microphones are placed in Louisville

Jul 20, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, U.S.; Police use technology called Shotspotter, that detects when shots are fired in five neighborhoods around the city.

A gunshot-detection system used by Louisville and more than 100 other U.S. cities faces sharp criticism of targeting low-income communities of color after a detailed list of where the company's hidden microphones are located was leaked to the public.

As released in an analysis by WIRED magazine, a majority of Louisville's gunshot detection sensors are centralized in the city's West End, including neighborhoods such as Shawnee, Russell and California as well as the city's downtown area.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 73.5% of residents of western Louisville in 2020 were Black. In 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau said the area's median household income is $32,659, approximately 65% lower than the average for Jefferson County.

In comparison, neighborhoods on the city's east side, such as St. Matthews, have no sensors listed in the leaked document. In 2020, 81.4% of St. Matthews residents were white. According to 2022 census data, the neighborhood's average median household income was $78,928.

The only other area besides the city's West End to receive a concentrated cluster of sensors was Newburg, one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Louisville, with a population that’s 43% Black, 30% white and 13% two or more races. It also has the largest Hispanic population of any neighborhood, making up 25% of its community.

This week, the Department of Justice awarded Louisville Metro $2 million for a three-year pilot program to reduce gun violence in Newburg, though officials haven't fully released details of why that neighborhood was selected. According to Mayor Craig Greenberg's office, Newburg was selected for the grant "based on criteria established by the DOJ."

Louisville Metro Police could not be reached for comment about the WIRED report at the time of publishing.

What is ShotSpotter?

ShotSpotter technology, used by the company SoundThinking, is designed to detect and accurately locate gunshots via acoustic sensors. This data can be used by law enforcement for a quick-time response or as part of a long investigative process. ShotSpotter alerts can also be used in data collection, such as being part of Louisville Metro's gun violence dashboard.

According to SoundThinking's website, ShotSpotter is used in more than 150 cities and is designed to prevent and reduce gun violence. However, criticism has mounted, with critics alleging the company targets low-income communities of color by centralizing the locations of their hidden microphones in those specific areas rather than evenly distributing them across a city.

According to WIRED, the exact locations of SoundThinking’s sensors are withheld from both its police department clients and the public. This leaked document is the first time that locations of over 25,580 sensors have been publicly revealed.

In the document obtained by WIRED, the sensor equipment is shown to be installed at various places across a city, such as at elementary and high schools, hospitals and public housing complexes and on billboards.

More: DOJ awards Louisville government $2 million for program to reduce gun violence

Using population estimates from the most recent five-year American Community Survey and Census data, WIRED reporting found that nearly three-quarters of these neighborhoods are majority nonwhite and the average household earns a little more than $50,000 a year.

Reach reporter Rachel Smith at rksmith@courierjournal.com or @RachelSmithNews on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: ShotSpotter gunshot-detection sensors in these Louisville neighborhoods